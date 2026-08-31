Once the registration window opens, candidates will be able to apply through the official GATE 2027 website. The examination authority has advised eligible candidates to keep the required documents ready to avoid difficulties while filling out the application form. ALSO READ: IBPS RRB Recruitment 2026 Notification Out At ibps.in, Registration To Begin From Sept 1; Check Exam Dates DigiLocker Registration Mandatory For Indian Candidates For GATE 2027, registration through DigiLocker is mandatory for all Indian nationals. According to the examination authority, necessary information required for filling out the application will be fetched from the candidate's DigiLocker account. The process will retrieve details including the candidate's name, date of birth, mobile number, email ID, profile photograph, address and verified identity card number. Candidates should therefore ensure that their DigiLocker information is accurate and updated before starting the application process.

GATE 2027: Documents Required Candidates should keep the following documents ready before the registration window opens: -Recent photograph as per prescribed specifications -Candidate's signature -Scanned copy of a valid government photo identity document -SC/ST category certificate, wherever applicable -UDID or PwD certificate, wherever applicable -Dyslexic certificate, wherever applicable The applicable certificates should be uploaded in the format and specifications prescribed by the examination authority. Live Photo To Be Captured During Registration Candidates will also have to provide a live photograph during the GATE 2027 registration process. Therefore, applicants should use a computer equipped with a webcam or a mobile phone with a camera meeting the prescribed requirements.

Candidates should ensure that the photograph captured during registration complies with the instructions provided by the examination authority to avoid problems during the application process. Same Photo ID Required At Examination Centre Candidates should pay particular attention while uploading their government-issued photo identity document. The same identity document uploaded during registration must be produced in its original form when appearing for the GATE 2027 examination.

Therefore, applicants should carefully select a valid photo ID that they will be able to carry to the examination centre. Any discrepancy between the uploaded identity document and the original document presented at the examination centre could create verification-related issues.

ALSO READ: India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Gramin Dak Sevak Registration Begins At indiapost.gov.in; Eligibility, Fee And Key Dates Here GATE Score: Admission And PSU Recruitment The GATE score is used for admission to postgraduate and doctoral programmes in institutions supported by the Ministry of Education. In addition, several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) use GATE scores as part of their recruitment processes.