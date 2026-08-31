According to the notification, the IBPS RRB XV application process will begin on September 1, 2026, and eligible candidates can submit their applications until September 21, 2026. ALSO READ: SBI PO Prelims Result 2026 Out: Check Roll Number-Wise PDF And Shortlist Status Here IBPS RRB Recruitment 2026: Key Highlights The recruitment is being conducted for Group A Officers (Scales I, II and III) and Group B Office Assistants (Multipurpose). The detailed notification is scheduled to provide information on vacancies, eligibility, application fees and other requirements.

Particulars Details Conducting Body Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Recruitment IBPS RRB XV Posts Office Assistant, Officer Scale I, II & III Participating RRBs 43 Application Start Date September 1, 2026 Last Date to Apply September 21, 2026 Mode of Application Online Exam Level National Official Website ibps.in IBPS RRB 2026 Important Dates Candidates should take note of the following important dates: Detailed Notification: August 31, 2026

Online Application Begins: September 1, 2026 Last Date to Apply: September 21, 2026 Last Date to Pay Application Fee: September 21, 2026 Pre-Examination Training: November 2026 Officer Scale I Prelims: November 21 and 22, 2026 Officer Scale I Mains: December 20, 2026 Office Assistant Prelims: December 6, 12 and 13, 2026 Office Assistant Mains: January 30, 2027 Officer Scale II & III Exam: December 20, 2026 Officer Interviews: January/February 2027 The examination schedule is subject to change as per IBPS. Which Posts Are Included in IBPS RRB Recruitment 2026? Candidates can apply for the following posts under the IBPS RRB recruitment drive: Office Assistant (Multipurpose) Officer Scale I Officer Scale II – General Banking Officer Officer Scale II – Specialist Officers Officer Scale III Specialist Officer positions under Scale II include roles such as Law Officer, Agriculture Officer, Chartered Accountant, Marketing Manager, Treasury Manager and IT Officer, subject to the eligibility conditions specified in the detailed notification.

ALSO READ: NEET PG 2026 Jaipur Row: PIB Flags Paper Leak Misleading Claims; Confirms Technical Disruption At Exam Centres IBPS RRB 2026 Eligibility Criteria Candidates applying for IBPS RRB posts must fulfil the prescribed educational qualification and age requirements for the respective post. The basic requirement includes a bachelor's degree for the relevant positions, while specific posts may have additional educational or professional qualifications.