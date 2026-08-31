- IBPS RRB 2026 notification released for various posts.
- Applications will be open from September 1 to September 21, 2026.
- Exams for Officer and Assistant posts from November 2026.
IBPS RRB Recruitment 2026 Notification Out: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS RRB Recruitment 2026 notification for recruitment to various posts in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). The recruitment drive covers Office Assistant (Multipurpose), Officer Scale I, Officer Scale II and Officer Scale III posts.
|Particulars
|Details
|Conducting Body
|Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)
|Recruitment
|IBPS RRB XV
|Posts
|Office Assistant, Officer Scale I, II & III
|Participating RRBs
|43
|Application Start Date
|September 1, 2026
|Last Date to Apply
|September 21, 2026
|Mode of Application
|Online
|Exam Level
|National
|Official Website
|ibps.in
IBPS RRB 2026 Important Dates
Candidates should take note of the following important dates:
Detailed Notification: August 31, 2026
Online Application Begins: September 1, 2026
Last Date to Apply: September 21, 2026
Last Date to Pay Application Fee: September 21, 2026
Pre-Examination Training: November 2026
Officer Scale I Prelims: November 21 and 22, 2026
Officer Scale I Mains: December 20, 2026
Office Assistant Prelims: December 6, 12 and 13, 2026
Office Assistant Mains: January 30, 2027
Officer Scale II & III Exam: December 20, 2026
Officer Interviews: January/February 2027
The examination schedule is subject to change as per IBPS.
Which Posts Are Included in IBPS RRB Recruitment 2026?
Candidates can apply for the following posts under the IBPS RRB recruitment drive:
- Office Assistant (Multipurpose)
- Officer Scale I
- Officer Scale II – General Banking Officer
- Officer Scale II – Specialist Officers
- Officer Scale III
Specialist Officer positions under Scale II include roles such as Law Officer, Agriculture Officer, Chartered Accountant, Marketing Manager, Treasury Manager and IT Officer, subject to the eligibility conditions specified in the detailed notification.
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IBPS RRB 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates applying for IBPS RRB posts must fulfil the prescribed educational qualification and age requirements for the respective post. The basic requirement includes a bachelor's degree for the relevant positions, while specific posts may have additional educational or professional qualifications.
The detailed notification should be checked for post-wise age limits, educational qualifications, local-language requirements and other eligibility conditions before applying.
IBPS RRB Selection Process 2026
The selection process varies by post.
For Office Assistant, candidates are generally required to qualify in the preliminary and main examinations.
For Officer Scale I, the selection process includes:
Prelims - Mains - Interview
For Officer Scale II and III, candidates must appear for the relevant examination, followed by the interview stage.
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IBPS RRB 2026 Apply Online
The IBPS RRB 2026 online application process will start on September 1, 2026. Candidates will be required to complete the application form through the official IBPS website.
Applicants should keep scanned copies of their photograph, signature, thumb impression and handwritten declaration ready before beginning the registration process.
Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details entered in the application form before submitting it and paying the prescribed application fee.
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Note: The information on vacancies, post-wise eligibility, application fee and other conditions should be verified against the detailed IBPS RRB 2026 notification once released.