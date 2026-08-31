- SBI PO Prelims Result 2026 is released on the official website.
- Candidates can check roll number-wise PDF for status.
- Shortlisted candidates proceed to the SBI PO Main examination.
The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI PO Prelims Result 2026 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the Probationary Officer preliminary examination held on August 1 and 2 can now check their qualification status online.
The result has been released in PDF format, containing the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the next stage. Candidates whose roll numbers appear in the result PDF will be eligible to appear for the SBI PO Main examination.
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SBI PO Recruitment 2026: Key Details
The recruitment drive is being conducted for 1,500 Probationary Officer posts. The preliminary examination was conducted across multiple shifts, with questions covering English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability.
|Particular
|Details
|Exam
|SBI PO Prelims 2026
|Post
|Probationary Officer
|Vacancies
|1,500
|Prelims Exam Date
|August 1 and 2, 2026
|Result Date
|August 30, 2026
|Result Format
|Roll number-wise PDF
|Next Stage
|SBI PO Main Examination
|Official Website
|SBI Careers portal
SBI PO Prelims Result 2026: How To Check?
Candidates can follow the steps below to download the SBI PO Prelims Result 2026:
1. Visit the official SBI website and open the Careers section.
2. Go to Current Openings or the recruitment results section.
3. Locate the SBI PO recruitment notice under Advertisement No. CRPD/PO/2026-27/09.
4. Click on the link for the Preliminary Examination Result.
5. The roll number-wise result PDF will appear on the screen.
6. Use the Ctrl+F function to search for your roll number.
7. If the roll number appears in the list, the candidate has been shortlisted for the next stage.
8. Download and save the result PDF for future reference.
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SBI PO Prelims Result 2026 PDF
The result PDF contains the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the SBI PO Main examination. Candidates should carefully search the PDF using their roll number and retain a copy of the result for future reference.
Candidates who qualify the preliminary stage should now focus on the SBI PO Main examination, which is the next stage of the selection process. Further details regarding the Main examination, including the schedule and other instructions, will be available through the official SBI recruitment portal.
Click here: SBI PO Prelims Result 2026 Link
Also check: SBI PO Prelims Result 2026 PDF
What After SBI PO Prelims Result 2026?
Candidates shortlisted through the preliminary examination will proceed to the SBI PO Main examination. They should regularly visit the official SBI Careers portal for the Main examination date, admit card, syllabus-related instructions and other recruitment updates.
Candidates should also keep their registration details and documents ready and carefully follow all instructions issued by SBI before appearing for the next stage.