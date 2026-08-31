The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI PO Prelims Result 2026 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the Probationary Officer preliminary examination held on August 1 and 2 can now check their qualification status online.

The result has been released in PDF format, containing the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the next stage. Candidates whose roll numbers appear in the result PDF will be eligible to appear for the SBI PO Main examination.

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SBI PO Recruitment 2026: Key Details

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 1,500 Probationary Officer posts. The preliminary examination was conducted across multiple shifts, with questions covering English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability.

Particular Details Exam SBI PO Prelims 2026 Post Probationary Officer Vacancies 1,500 Prelims Exam Date August 1 and 2, 2026 Result Date August 30, 2026 Result Format Roll number-wise PDF Next Stage SBI PO Main Examination Official Website SBI Careers portal

SBI PO Prelims Result 2026: How To Check?

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the SBI PO Prelims Result 2026:

1. Visit the official SBI website and open the Careers section.