Today’s School Assembly News Headline (August 31, 2026) : In today’s news headlines, students will get updates on key national, international, and sports news. The news will cover significant government announcements, recent sports occurrences, and worldwide developments that affect individuals across the globe. The headlines will include major government updates, recent sports events, and global developments that affect people living around the world.

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School Assembly National News Headlines For August 31

1. Statehood will return, Article 370 will not: J&K BJP to Mirwaiz

2. If Hindus think Muslims have no place, they cease to be Hindu: Mohan Bhagwat in New York

3. As students protest in National law varsities, Justice Bhuyan pushes for appointment of SC Judges from legal academia

4. NEET-PG 2026: Power failure disrupts exam at two Jaipur centres; retest for those affected on Sept. 5

5. BJP brainstorming on Gen Z outreach concludes cohort is not ‘homogenous’

School Assembly International News Headlines For August 31

1. Death toll in Nepal reaches 768; rescuers drill through debris towards trapped tunnel workers

2. India, Uzbekistan agree to deepen cooperation in trade, digital connectivity among other key sectors

3. India emerges as key petrol supplier to Russia as refinery attacks disrupt fuel supplies

4. PM’s SCO visit is loaded with expectations on BRICS Summit and UNSC election

5. Nepal warns of more possible floods as communities grapple with devastation

ALSO READ: ISRO Recruitment 2026: Applications Open For 175 Scientist/Engineer SC Posts; Check Eligibility, Fee And Last Date

School Assembly Sports News Headlines For August 31

1. Dortmund cruise to win as Elversberg claim historic victory in Bundesliga

2. Women’s Hockey World Cup | Argentina breaks Dutch hearts in a shootout

3. Neeraj Chopra ruled out of 2026 Asian Games, Diamond League Finals due to ankle injury

4. Eng vs Pak 2nd Test: England in control at Lord’s and stretches lead to 261 after skittling Pakistan for 110

5. Hockey World Cup: India goes down fighting to Belgium