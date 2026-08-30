ISRO Recruitment 2026 Registration: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited online applications for Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ posts in Electronics, Mechanical and Computer Science disciplines. The recruitment is being conducted through the ISRO Centralised Recruitment Board (ICRB). A total of 175 vacancies have been notified across various ISRO Centres and the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL). Eligible candidates can submit their applications online from August 27 to September 16, 2026, up to 11:55 PM. Selected candidates will be appointed in Level 10 of the Pay Matrix, with a minimum basic pay of Rs 56,100 per month.

ALSO READ: Bihar Board Result 2026: ‘Fail’ To Be Removed From Class 10, 12 Marksheets; New Term Announced ISRO Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details The recruitment drive includes vacancies across three engineering disciplines. ISRO has notified 99 Electronics, 52 Mechanical and 21 Computer Science vacancies at its Centres. In addition, PRL has one vacancy each for Electronics, Mechanical and Computer Science, taking the total number of notified posts to 175. ISRO has clarified that the vacancies are provisional and may be increased or decreased depending on organisational requirements. ISRO Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria Candidates applying for the Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ posts must possess a BE/BTech or equivalent degree in the relevant discipline. For Electronics posts, candidates should have a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering with at least 65% marks or a CGPA of 6.84/10. The same minimum academic requirement applies to candidates applying for Mechanical Engineering and Computer Science Engineering posts.

Candidates must have completed their degree within the stipulated duration prescribed by their university. The maximum age limit is 28 years as on September 16, 2026. Age relaxation is applicable to eligible Central Government civilian employees, ex-servicemen and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities as per Government of India rules. Only Indian nationals can apply. Official Notice: ISRO Recruitment 2026 ISRO Recruitment 2026: Application Fee The application fee for the recruitment is Rs 250, which is non-refundable. Candidates are initially required to pay a processing fee of Rs 750. The payment can be made online through the Bharatkosh e-Payment Gateway using Internet Banking, UPI or domestic Debit Cards. Candidates will have to bear applicable service charges. Cash, cheque, demand draft, money order and IPO payments will not be accepted. The last date for submitting the application and paying the applicable fee is September 16, 2026. Women, SC, ST, PwBD and Ex-Servicemen candidates are exempted from paying the application fee. They are also eligible for a full refund of the processing fee if they appear in the Written Test/CBT. ALSO READ: FMGE Eligibility Certificate 2026: NMC To Open Application Window From Sept 1; Check Documents, Key Dates And Guidelines ISRO Recruitment 2026: Salary And Application Details Candidates selected for the Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ posts will be appointed in Level 10 of the Pay Matrix, with a minimum basic pay of Rs 56,100 per month. Eligible candidates should complete the application process well before the deadline and carefully verify all information and documents before submitting the form. The application window will close on September 16, 2026, at 11:55 PM. ALSO READ: NEET PG 2026 Exam Analysis: Check Question Paper Difficulty, Students And Experts’ Reactions, Expected Cutoff Here