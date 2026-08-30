NEET PG 2026 Exam Analysis : The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) conducted the NEET PG 2026 examination on August 30 from 9 AM to 12:30 PM. Candidates appeared for the computer-based examination across designated centres. The NEET PG paper comprised 180 multiple-choice questions carrying 720 marks. As per the exam pattern, candidates had 3 hours and 30 minutes to complete the test, with negative marking for incorrect answers. Initial reactions from candidates and experts will help assess the overall difficulty level.

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NEET PG 2026 Exam: Overview

The NEET PG 2026 examination was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode on August 30. The exam began at 9 AM and concluded at 12:30 PM.

Particulars Details Exam NEET PG 2026 Conducting body NBEMS Exam date August 30, 2026 Mode Computer-Based Test Exam timing 9 AM to 12:30 PM Duration 3 hours 30 minutes Total questions 180 MCQs Maximum marks 720 Correct answer 4 marks Wrong answer 1 mark deducted

Note: The difficulty assessment and cutoff discussion above are based on initial reactions and should be treated as provisional until a detailed paper analysis is available.





NEET PG 2026 Question Paper Difficulty Level The initial student reactions suggest that the NEET PG 2026 question paper ranged from difficult to moderate. Some candidates found several questions concept-based and time-consuming, while others considered the overall paper manageable with adequate preparation. Student Reaction: A section of candidates described the NEET PG 2026 paper as difficult, particularly because of conceptual and lengthy questions.

Expert Reaction: Experts reviewing the initial feedback considered the paper moderate, although some subjects and individual questions may have tested candidates' application-based understanding. The overall difficulty level may become clearer after a detailed subject-wise review and analysis of candidate responses. NEET PG 2026 Students’ And Experts’ Reactions Candidates who appeared for the examination have started sharing their experiences regarding the difficulty level, question distribution and time management. While some students found the paper challenging, others felt that candidates who had prepared concepts thoroughly could attempt a reasonable number of questions. The difference in reactions is also expected to depend on individual subject strengths and preparation strategies. Experts are expected to provide a detailed assessment of the weightage of subjects, important topics, clinical questions and the number of good attempts after analysing the complete paper. ALSO READ: ICAR Results 2026: AIEEA PG, AICE JRF/SRF Results Out At exams.nta.nic.in/icar; Direct Link HERE NEET PG 2026 Answer Key And Expected Cutoff The NEET PG 2026 answer key will help candidates assess their probable performance after the examination. Candidates can use the answer key and their responses to calculate an estimated score, keeping the prescribed marking scheme in mind.

The expected cutoff will depend on several factors, including the overall difficulty level of the paper, candidate performance, number of candidates and available seats. Therefore, the final qualifying cutoff should not be determined solely on the basis of initial reactions.