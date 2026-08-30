CSIR NET June 2026 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the scores for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 examination. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check and download their scorecards online.
The examination was conducted on July 17 and 18, 2026, in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. A total of 1,87,739 candidates registered for the examination, while 1,50,057 candidates appeared across 224 cities in India.
Results are now declared for Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) August 29, 2026
Candidates can visit the official portal to check their scorecards and result details.
👉 https://t.co/MU0mGVvWRu#NTA #NTAUpdate #NTAExams #CSIRNET #CSIRNETResult #ResultsDeclared pic.twitter.com/BqdA2QzOia
CSIR NET June 2026 Result: Overview
The CSIR UGC NET June 2026 examination was conducted by NTA for five subjects: Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences, Chemical Sciences, and Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences.
According to the examination data, 1,87,739 candidates registered, of whom 1,50,057 appeared for the test. The examination was held in CBT mode across 224 cities.
The gender-wise data shows that 1,11,274 female candidates registered and 90,380 appeared. Among male candidates, 76,463 registered and 59,675 appeared. Two third-gender candidates registered and both appeared for the examination.
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CSIR NET June 2026 Subject-Wise Candidate Details
The highest number of candidates appeared for the Life Sciences paper. A total of 83,546 candidates registered for Life Sciences, while 67,650 appeared.
For Mathematical Sciences, 31,574 candidates registered and 24,964 appeared. In Physical Sciences, 27,791 candidates registered and 21,810 appeared.
Meanwhile, Chemical Sciences recorded 38,740 registrations and 30,885 candidates appeared. For Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, 6,088 candidates registered, while 4,748 appeared.
How To Download CSIR UGC NET June 2026 Scorecard
Candidates can follow these steps to check their CSIR UGC NET June 2026 scores:
1. Visit the official CSIR-UGC NET website.
2. Click on the link for the CSIR UGC NET June 2026 result or scorecard.
3. Enter the required login credentials, including the application number and password.
4. Submit the details.
5. The CSIR NET June 2026 scorecard will appear on the screen.
6. Check all details mentioned on the scorecard.
7. Download and save the scorecard for future reference.
Direct link here
NTA Issues Important Notice For Candidates
NTA has stated that the concerned authorities will verify the eligibility criteria, self-declaration and other documents submitted by eligible candidates according to the prescribed process.
Candidates are advised to carefully check the information mentioned on their scorecards and retain a copy for future academic or recruitment-related requirements.
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