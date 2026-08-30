CSIR NET June 2026 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the scores for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 examination. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check and download their scorecards online.

The examination was conducted on July 17 and 18, 2026, in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. A total of 1,87,739 candidates registered for the examination, while 1,50,057 candidates appeared across 224 cities in India.

CSIR NET June 2026 Result: Overview

The CSIR UGC NET June 2026 examination was conducted by NTA for five subjects: Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences, Chemical Sciences, and Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences.

According to the examination data, 1,87,739 candidates registered, of whom 1,50,057 appeared for the test. The examination was held in CBT mode across 224 cities.