CSIR UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key Out: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional CSIR NET June 2026 answer key on August 16, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check the answer key and recorded responses through the official CSIR NET website.

Candidates can follow these steps to access the provisional answer key:

Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2026 candidates can now access the provisional answer key and challenge window. Please review the details carefully and use the official portal to submit challenges from 16 to 18 August 2026, up to 11:00 PM. #NTA #NTAUpdate #NTAExams #CSIRUGCNET … pic.twitter.com/5aw6hW7Tmw

The CSIR NET June 2026 examination was conducted on July 17 and 18, 2026. Candidates can use the provisional key to compare their responses, estimate their probable scores and raise objections if they find discrepancies in the answers.

1. Visit the official CSIR NET website at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on the link for the CSIR NET June 2026 Answer Key.

3. Enter the required login credentials.

4. The provisional answer key and recorded responses will appear on the screen.

5. Check the responses and download the documents for future reference.

Candidates can also access the answer key through the direct candidate login link provided by NTA.

CSIR NET 2026 Answer Key: How To Raise Objections?

NTA has opened the objection window for candidates who are not satisfied with any answer in the provisional key. Candidates can challenge the concerned question through the online objection facility.

The objection window will remain open from August 16 to August 18, 2026. Candidates must select the question they want to challenge and submit appropriate supporting evidence to justify their objection.

A fee of Rs 200 per question has to be paid for submitting a challenge. Candidates should carefully verify the question, answer and supporting documents before submitting the objection.

NTA will review the challenges with the assistance of subject experts. If an objection is found valid, the provisional answer key may be revised before the final answer key is prepared.

CSIR UGC NET 2026: How To Calculate Estimated Score?

Candidates can calculate their probable score by comparing their recorded responses with the answers mentioned in the provisional answer key.

They should count the correct and incorrect responses separately for Part A, Part B and Part C and apply the prescribed marking scheme. As per the given marking scheme, candidates receive 2 marks for every correct answer, while 0.5 marks are deducted for every incorrect answer.