UP Board Compartment Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), also called the UP Board, will release the compartment results for classes 10th and 12th soon. According to media predictions, the board is expected to release the results for the supplementary examinations by late August 2026. The examinations were held on July 28, 2026, in two shifts across the state.

Candidates will be able to check their results online and download the revised marksheets on the official website at upmsp.edu.in and on the result portal at results.upmsp.edu.in. Students will need their login credentials as mentioned on the admit card, including school code, roll number, and date of birth.

The UPMSP is likely to release the Class 10 and 12 compartment 2026 examination results today, August 16, 2026. Once released, students will be able to download their provisional marksheets on the official websites upmsp.edu.in, results.upmsp.edu.in, and results.digilocker.in, using their roll number and school code.

How To Download UP Board 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2026?

1. Visit the official website at results.upmsp.edu.in.

2. Click on the relevant link for your class: "High School Compartment & Improvement Result 2026" for Class 10, or "Intermediate Compartment & Improvement Result 2026" for Class 12.

3. Enter your roll number and school code and click on 'View' Results.

4. The UP Board 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2026 marksheet will appear.

5. Check your revised scores and download for future reference.

Students who took the compartment exams will need to collect their marksheets from their respective board-affiliated schools.

Details Mentioned On Provisional Marksheet

While downloading the online UP Board Compartment Result 2026 marksheet, students must ensure that the following particulars are correctly mentioned: candidate's name, roll number, father's name, mother's name, date of birth, school code, district code, subject name, marks obtained (theory and practical), total marks of each subject, total, final result (pass/fail), and division.