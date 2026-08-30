ICAR Results 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the ICAR All India Entrance Examination for Admission to Postgraduate (AIEEA PG) and the ICAR All India Competitive Examination for Junior Research Fellowship/Senior Research Fellowship (AICE JRF/SRF) for PhD admissions.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access their scorecards online through the official ICAR examination portal. To check their results, applicants will need to enter their application number and password.

The examination was conducted on July 4, 2026, across 162 examination centres in 115 cities. A total of 42,110 candidates registered, while 38,720 candidates appeared for the examination.

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The ICAR AIEEA PG examination is conducted for admission to postgraduate programmes and the award of ICAR PG scholarships. The AICE JRF/SRF examination is conducted for admission to doctoral-level PhD programmes and fellowship opportunities.

According to the official data, 30,619 candidates registered for AIEEA PG, while 11,491 candidates registered for AICE JRF/SRF. Together, 42,110 candidates registered for the examinations, of whom 38,720 appeared.

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) coordinates and manages research and education in agriculture and allied sciences under the Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE), Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE JRF/SRF Exam Details

The ICAR entrance and fellowship examinations were conducted on July 4 across 162 examination centres located in 115 cities.

The AIEEA PG examination was taken by candidates seeking admission to master's degree programmes and ICAR PG scholarships. Meanwhile, AICE JRF/SRF was conducted for candidates seeking doctoral admissions and fellowship opportunities.

Before announcing the results, NTA released the final answer keys for both ICAR AIEEA PG and AICE JRF/SRF 2026 on its official portal.

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How To Check ICAR Results 2026?

Candidates can follow these steps to download their ICAR AIEEA PG or AICE JRF/SRF scorecards:

1. Visit the official ICAR examination portal.

2. Click on the ICAR AIEEA PG/AICE JRF/SRF 2026 result link.

3. Enter the required credentials, including the application number and password.

4. Submit the details.

5. The result or scorecard will appear on the screen.

6. Check the details mentioned on the scorecard carefully.

7. Download and save a copy for future reference.

Direct Link Here: https://exams.nta.nic.in/icar

Candidate Statistics

A total of 42,110 candidates registered for the ICAR examinations. Of these, 30,619 candidates registered for AIEEA PG, while 11,491 registered for AICE JRF/SRF. Overall, 38,720 candidates appeared for the examination conducted on July 4.

Candidates who have qualified should keep their scorecards safely and follow further instructions regarding counselling, admission, scholarships or fellowship-related processes as applicable.

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