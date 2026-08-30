NEET PG 2026 Re-Exam: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced a re-examination for candidates whose NEET PG 2026 exam was affected by power supply issues at two centres in Jaipur. The fresh examination will be conducted on September 5.

As per the NBEMS, the examination could not be completed at test centres 41,682 and 41,683 at iON Digital Zone iDZ in Jaipur's Sitapura area due to internal power supply issues. The Board apologised to the affected candidates and said revised admit cards would be issued.

NBEMS has decided to conduct the fresh examination for the affected candidates on September 5, 2026, at 3 PM in Jaipur.

Conduct of NEET PG re-examination for the affected candidates at the iON Digital Zone iDZ Sitapura centres (TC no. 41682 & 41683) #neetpg2026 pic.twitter.com/rKG4rq2ndh

The examination authority said further details regarding the re-examination centre will be released separately. Candidates concerned will receive revised admit cards for the fresh examination.

The decision comes after candidates at the two Jaipur centres faced repeated disruptions during the NEET PG examination on August 30.

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Candidates complained of repeated system shutdowns:

Many candidates reported issues during the exam, stating that the examination systems repeatedly stopped functioning.

One candidate mentioned that the exam started and ended multiple times within a two-hour span, while another alleged that the system would run for only a few minutes before shutting down.

Candidates also raised concerns about the lack of adequate facilities at the exam centers and noted that the frequent interruptions adversely affected their exam experience. Some candidates demanded that the exam be cancelled and re-conducted on a large scale.

NBEMS Apologised to the affected candidates:

NBEMS acknowledged the disruptions and stated that the exam could not be completed at two centers in Jaipur due to internal power supply issues. The board expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to the affected candidates and announced a re-examination as a corrective measure. Candidates required to take the re-examination should await official notification regarding the designated center and new admit cards.