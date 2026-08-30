Bihar Board Class 10, 12 Marksheets: Students appearing for the Bihar Board Class 10 and 12 examinations may no longer see the word “fail” printed on their marksheets. The state Education Department has decided to replace it with the term “Kaushal ke liye patra (eligible for skills)”.

Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari announced the proposed change during a review meeting, saying the rules would be amended and the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) would issue the necessary instructions. The minister said examination marks should not be considered a reflection of a student's talent or overall ability.

The Bihar Education Department has proposed removing the term “fail” from Class 10 and 12 marksheets. Instead, students who do not secure the required marks will receive the designation “Kaushal ke liye patra,” meaning “eligible for skills.”

Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari said a student's inability to obtain expected marks in an examination should not be viewed as an indication of their talent. He stressed the importance of maintaining students' morale and avoiding terminology that could negatively affect their confidence.

The rules will be amended accordingly, following which the Bihar School Examination Board is expected to issue instructions regarding implementation.

Special Classes For Matric Supplementary Exam

The Education Department also plans to introduce special classes for students appearing for the Matric supplementary examination.

According to an official, these classes will be conducted for one month. The objective will be to provide students with additional preparation and improve their chances of clearing the supplementary examination.

The initiative is part of the department's broader efforts to provide additional academic support to students who need another opportunity to qualify.

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Bihar Schools To Have ‘No-Bag Day’ On Saturdays

The latest announcement comes amid several changes being introduced in Bihar's school education system. Earlier this month, the Education Department announced shorter school hours on Saturdays for government schools, with Saturday designated as a “no-bag day.”