BBOSE Class 10, 12 Provisional Answer Keys June 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board has released the provisional answer keys for objective questions asked in the BBOSE Class 10th and 12th examinations held in June 2026. Candidates who appeared for these exams can now check and download the keys from the official website, biharboardonline.com.

The board has also opened a window for candidates to challenge any answers they believe are incorrect. The last date to raise such objections online is August 27, 2026, till 5 PM, after which no further submissions will be accepted.

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to raise objections against Bihar BBOSE Class 10, 12 Provisional Answer Keys June 2026 online:

Steps To Raise Objections against Bihar BBOSE Class 10, 12 Provisional Answer Keys June 2026?

1. Visit the official website at biharboardonline.com

2. Click on the relevant link to raise objections

3. Enter your study code, centre and password to log in

4. In the dashboard, click on the question to object against

5. Upload the supporting document against the objection

6. Pay the online objection fee

7. Carefully review and submit the form

8. Download the confirmation page for future reference

BSEB BBOSE June 2026 Answer Key Out: Where to Raise Objections? Candidates need to use separate portals depending on their class. The common gateway is biharboardonline.com, while Class 12 candidates should use objection.biharboardonline.com and Class 10 candidates should use objmatric.biharboardonline.com to file their challenges.





Candidates are advised to keep their necessary documents ready and submit the form within the stipulated timeframe.

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