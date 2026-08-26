- MPSC cancelled the Drug Inspector recruitment due to a paper leak.
- Police inquiry confirmed the question paper breach allegations.
- New screening exam for existing applicants, no reapplication.
MPSC Exam Cancellation Update: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission has scrapped its entire Drug Inspector, Group-B recruitment drive following allegations of a question paper leak in the March screening exam. The move comes after a preliminary police inquiry pointed to a breach affecting the fairness of the selection process.
The commission has confirmed that a completely new screening exam will be organised, and candidates who already applied will not need to submit fresh forms or pay the fee again.
The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has decided to cancel the recruitment process conducted for the post of Drug Inspector, Group-B in the Food and Drug Administration Department. This decision was taken in the background of a preliminary inquiry conducted after… pic.twitter.com/DLQiHeytGE— ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2026
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How the Complaints Surfaced?
The original screening test took place offline on March 22, 2026, at six divisional centres across Maharashtra. Results came out on June 12, shortlisting 506 candidates for interviews, of whom 488 appeared between July 1 and July 22. Shortly after, between July 22 and July 26, MPSC received complaints alleging some candidates had prior access to exam questions.
Police Investigation Findings And Commission's Response
Acting on the complaints, MPSC asked the Mumbai Police Commissioner on July 27 to look into the matter. The Crime Branch's preliminary probe found that at least one candidate had obtained the question set in advance and gained an unfair advantage.
Citing the need to protect exam integrity and candidate trust, MPSC decided to cancel the recruitment in its entirety rather than take partial corrective action.
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What Happens Next?
A fresh screening exam will replace the cancelled one, though MPSC has not yet announced a date. Existing applicants remain in the process without needing to reapply, and further details will be shared through official channels in due course.