Today’s School Assembly News Headline (August 26, 2026): In today’s school assembly on August 26, students will get updates on key national, international, and sports news. The headlines will include key government announcements, recent events in sports, and global developments that affect people around the world.

Through these news updates, students will enhance their awareness of current affairs and the world surrounding them.

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School Assembly National News Headlines for August 26

1. Supreme Court dismisses Tarun Tejpal’s plea, directs him to surrender within two weeks

2. OBC creamy layer judgment: Centre seeks exemption for 2025 and 2026 civil service examination

3. Govt. approves transfer of DRDO developed missile tech to Indian defence industry

4. Over 2,300 H1N1 cases among 3,000 influenza infections in Delhi; CM calls for emergency meeting

5. Delhi High Court cautions against use of personality rights to snuff out caricature, parody

School Assembly International News Headlines for August 26

1. Four India-based companies bear the brunt of U.S.’ Iran sanctions

2. NSA Doval, Wang Yi hold border talks in Beijing

3. U.S. sanctions oil trader Wellbred over Iran links

4. EAM Jaishankar holds talks with Russian counterpart Lavrov on bilateral, global issues

5. Pakistan, Iran explore reopening Strait of Hormuz, easing West Asia tensions

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School Assembly Sports News Headlines for August 26

1. IND vs SL Day 3: Classy Indian bowlers reduce Sri Lanka to 216/7 at tea

2. Morgan Rogers scores on Chelsea debut as Blues beat Fulham; Roma hammers Fiorentina in Serie A

3. Williams-Alcaraz duo to begin U.S. Open mixed doubles against women’s champ

4. ICC reprimands SL’s Prabath Jayasuriya for breaching Code of Conduct

5. Third player sanctioned for incident during Colombo Test