UPTET Result 2026 Update: Over 17.7 lakh candidates who appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET 2026) are eagerly awaiting their results, with an official announcement expected soon. The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) is holding a crucial departmental meeting today, August 25, 2026, where key decisions regarding the UPTET 2026 result date are likely to be finalised.

In addition to the UPTET results, UPESSC is expected to share recruitment updates for 2,107 Assistant Professor vacancies in 330 government-aided colleges and 2,615 Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) vacancies in aided inter-colleges. The UPTET 2026 examination was conducted statewide on July 2, 3, and 4, 2026, drawing nearly 18 lakh candidates, including over 2 lakh applicants from neighboring states.

ALSO READ: ICSI CS Result June 2026 Out: Check Executive Programme Topper List, Steps To Download & Direct Link Here UPTET Result 2026: Overview Parameter

Details

Exam Conducting Body Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC)

Exam Name Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET 2026) Exam Dates July 02, 03, and 04, 2026

Total Registered Candidates Approx. 17,70,714 (Over 17.7 Lakhs)

UPESSC Meeting Date August 25, 2026 Credentials Needed to Check Result Roll Number & Date of Birth Official Website upessc.up.gov.in UPTET 2026 Minimum Qualifying Marks To qualify the UPTET 2026 examination, candidates must secure the minimum prescribed cut-off percentage based on their category: General Category: Minimum 60 per cent marks (90 out of 150 marks).

Physics Wallah

OBC / SC / ST / EWS Categories: Minimum 55 per cent marks (82 out of 150 marks). ALSO READ: ICSI CS Result June 2026 OUT: Check Professional Course Topper List, Direct Link Here; Executive Scorecards To Release At 2 PM Steps to Download UPTET Result 2026 Scorecard Step 1: Visit the official UPESSC examination portal at upessc.up.gov.in. Step 2: Click on the active link designated for UPTET Result 2026 on the homepage. Step 3: Enter your Roll Number and Date of Birth in the designated login fields. Step 4: Click on the submit button to view your UPTET scorecard on screen. Step 5: Download the e-scorecard PDF and print out a physical copy for future recruitment procedures.