ICSI CS Executive Result June 2026: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the results for the CS Executive (June 2026 session) today, August 25, 2026, at 2 PM. Earlier today at 11:00 AM, the results for the Professional Programme examinations were also announced; according to the official schedule, the CS Professional Programme (Syllabus 2022) results were released online at 11:00 AM (IST). Candidates who appeared for the June session exams can now view their scorecards by logging into the official portal using their unique roll numbers and registration credentials.

ALSO READ: ICSI CS Result June 2026 OUT: Check Professional Course Topper List, Direct Link Here; Executive Scorecards To Release At 2 PM ICSI CS Executive Result June 2026 Out: Overview Particulars Details Exam Conducting Body Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) Exam Name CS Executive & Professional Examination (June 2026) Professional Result Announcement Today (August 25, 2026) at 11:00 AM Executive Result Announcement Today (August 25, 2026) at 2:00 PM Credentials Required Roll Number & Registration Number Official Portal Link icsi.edu Steps to Download ICSI CS June 2026 Scorecard Step 1: Visit to the official examination portal on the ICSI Result Website (icsi.edu). Step 2: Click on the active link designated for CS Executive Result June 2026 or CS Professional Result June 2026.

Step 3: Enter your Registration Number and Roll Number in the specified login fields. Step 4: Submit the credentials to display your formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement on screen. Step 5: Download and print out a physical copy of the scorecard for ongoing ICSI formalities and future enrollment steps. Direct Link CS Executive Topper List 2026: https://www.icsi.edu/media/ResultJ2026/EP/Top_3_photograph_Executive.pdf CS Executive Topper List Provisional List PDF: https://www.icsi.edu/media/ResultJ2026/EP/ALL_INDIA_PROVISIONAL_MERIT_LIST_Exe.pdf ICSI CS Executive June 2026 Provisional Merit List Direct Link Candidates can check the provisional merit list online on the official website at icsi.org. Candidates who appeared for the exams will need to check their status using their roll number and keep their ranks in mind while applying for further steps.

Direct Link: CS Executive June 2026 Results CS Executive Programme June 2026 Toppers List Out Check below to know the names of toppers for the CS Professional June exam 2026: Rank

Candidate Name

Roll Number

Rank 1 Vidhi Suthar 227137 Rank 2 Ishani Pramod Ahire 261595 Rank 3 Piya Bankim Merchant 241245 Along with individual scorecards, the ICSI has also released the official pass percentages and the list of All-India toppers for both courses. While candidates of the Professional Programme will soon receive physical copies of their results and mark statements at their registered addresses, candidates of the Executive Programme will be provided with digital e-result-cum-mark statements exclusively through the portal.