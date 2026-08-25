Milad-un-Nabi Holiday 2026: Educational institutions and government offices across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will remain closed on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, in observance of Milad-un-Nabi. Both state governments issued official orders declaring a general public holiday for schools, junior colleges, and higher education institutes to allow students and staff to celebrate the religious festival.
The holiday date was formally revised ahead of the event. While the initial academic calendar marked August 25 as the holiday, updated state notifications shifted the official observance to August 26, ensuring uniform closure across both states.
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Official Holiday Announcement for AP and Telangana:
State administration departments in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana released official updates confirming the complete closure of all primary schools, high schools, colleges, and state administrative departments. Private educational institutions across both states are also mandated to follow the public holiday order. Normal academic schedules and office operations will resume on Thursday.
Revised Dates in Academic Calendars:
The schedule adjustment was finalised to align with official moon-sighting confirmations for the festival. Educational departments issued formal directives replacing the previously scheduled August 25 holiday entry in the annual academic calendar with Wednesday, August 26. Examination schedules or internal tests scheduled for this date have been postponed accordingly by respective boards.
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Cultural Significance of Milad-un-Nabi:
Milad-un-Nabi marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad and holds immense spiritual importance for the Muslim community worldwide. The day is observed with special prayers, religious gatherings, and processions across key cities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Public holidays are routinely designated nationwide to honor the occasion.