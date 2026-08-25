Milad-un-Nabi Holiday 2026: Educational institutions and government offices across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will remain closed on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, in observance of Milad-un-Nabi. Both state governments issued official orders declaring a general public holiday for schools, junior colleges, and higher education institutes to allow students and staff to celebrate the religious festival.

The holiday date was formally revised ahead of the event. While the initial academic calendar marked August 25 as the holiday, updated state notifications shifted the official observance to August 26, ensuring uniform closure across both states.

ALSO READ: ICSI CS Result June 2026 Out: Check Executive Programme Topper List, Steps To Download & Direct Link Here

Official Holiday Announcement for AP and Telangana:

State administration departments in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana released official updates confirming the complete closure of all primary schools, high schools, colleges, and state administrative departments. Private educational institutions across both states are also mandated to follow the public holiday order. Normal academic schedules and office operations will resume on Thursday.