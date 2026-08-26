The Union Public Service Commission has declared the result for the Combined Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) Assistant Commandant Examination 2026. The written exam, conducted on 19 July 2026, tested candidates for 349 vacancies across five central forces. Applications had opened on 20 February 2026 and closed on 12 March 2026.

Candidates can now check their results on the official UPSC website using their Enrollment Number, Registration Number, or Date of Birth. Those who clear this stage move ahead to the Physical Efficiency Test and interview rounds before the final merit list is prepared.

The application window ran for about three weeks in early 2026, followed by admit card release in July and the answer key shortly after the exam, giving candidates a full timeline to track, from registration to result. ALSO READ: Today's School Assembly News Headline (August 26): Check Top National, International And Sports News Here UPSC CAPF 2026 Result Out: Vacancy Breakdown The 349 posts are spread across BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, and SSB, with eligibility requiring a bachelor's degree from a recognized university plus meeting physical standards. Force Vacancies BSF 108 CRPF 106 CISF 70 SSB 53 ITBP 12 Selection Process Ahead: Qualifying candidates move through three further stages: the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), a Medical Examination, and a Personality Test (interview), before UPSC compiles the final merit list for appointment as Assistant Commandants. ALSO READ:

UPSC CAPF AC Result 2026 Out: How to Check the Result? Candidates should visit upsc.gov.in, navigate to the "Examinations" or "What's New" section, and open the CAPF (AC) Result 2026 link. Step 1: Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Step 2: Go to the 'Examinations' or 'What’s New' section on the homepage. Step 3: Click on the notification link for "CAPF (Assistant Commandant) Result 2026". Step 4: The official Answer Key PDF will open on your screen. Step 5: Download the Answer Key PDF. Step 6: Take a printout if needed. Download Written Result Click Here You can download and save the result PDF for reference, and candidates are advised to keep checking the site for further updates on PET schedules and call letters. ALSO READ: AP, Telangana School Holiday Tomorrow: All Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed On August 26 For Milad-un-Nabi WR-CAPF-2026-Roll-Engl-250826.pdf