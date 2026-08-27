Jagran Correspondent, Nawada | Anushka Rani, the invigilator, was arrested from the BRC in Govindpur, Nawada, Bihar. She was arrested for allegedly circulating the question paper for the written examination for the post of Assistant Clerk in the Home Guard Corps. Another accused, Ajay Kumar, was arrested earlier.

An FIR has been registered against both in Nawada City Police Station for illegally taking out the examination question paper and circulating it. ALSO READ: How Did A Jilted Lover's Anger Uncover The MPSC Drug Inspector Exam Leak In Maharashtra? Police said a written examination for the post of Commandant Clerk in the Home Guard Corps was held on June 10, 2026, at the examination center located at The Diksha Public School, Goods Shed, Chhay Road. Anushka was deputed as an invigilator in room number 15 of the center.

How Question Paper Was Leaked The absent candidate's question paper was kept in this room. Police, based on CCTV footage, claimed that at around 10.30 am, Ajay, after stamping the question paper, took it with him. He returned it to the room about 10 minutes later. It is alleged that within 10 minutes, he leaked the question paper.

ALSO READ: Another Paper Leaked: MPSC Cancels Drug Inspector Exam, Students Claim Questions Reached Candidates Two Days Early Ajay was not on duty at the examination center, yet the center superintendent assigned him to assist. Later, the Commission received information that a photo of the question paper had gone viral on the internet. On the complaint of the Static Magistrate cum Observer, an FIR was registered against Centre Superintendent Ganesh Paswan, Ajay Kumar, invigilator Anushka Rani and others. Nawada City Police Station Officer Umashankar Singh said that invigilator Anushka Rani was arrested from the BRC Govindpur. " We have arrested some accused. After interrogation, more details will surface. Further action is being taken as per the rules," he added.