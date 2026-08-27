A breakup between two candidates has led to the unravelling of an alleged paper leak racket in the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Drug Inspector recruitment exam, with the Mumbai Crime Branch arresting six people, including three MPSC officials.

The case took an unusual turn when Gaurav Patil (24), who initially alerted the MPSC about the alleged leak, was later found by investigators to have allegedly received the leaked question paper himself.

The Breakup That Triggered The Probe

The Crime Branch states the alleged leak was discovered after a lovers' tiff between Gaurav and his girlfriend Rutuja Patil, who was an aspirant in the Drug Inspector recruitment test.

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The police allege Rutuja's father, Amrit Patil, acquired the question paper through coaching owner Praveen Patil, who allegedly served as intermediary for the candidates and MPSC authorities.

The leaked paper was reportedly handed over to Rutuja before the exam. The paper, according to the investigators, was passed on to Gaurav by Rutuja via WhatsApp, two days before the exam.

Rutuja passed the exam securing seventh position. Gaurav, however, flunked.

After Rutuja and Gaurav’s relationship ended, fearing that she might secure a government job leaving him behind, Gaurav reportedly approached the MPSC.

‘Whistleblower’ Turns Accused

Gaurav emailed the MPSC claiming that he had information about the March 22 examination paper being leaked. His complaint prompted an inquiry, but during the investigation, the Crime Branch allegedly found that Gaurav himself had received the leaked paper.