- Breakup between candidates revealed MPSC paper leak.
- Six arrested, including three MPSC officials.
- Exam cancelled; 'whistleblower' also received leaked paper.
A breakup between two candidates has led to the unravelling of an alleged paper leak racket in the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Drug Inspector recruitment exam, with the Mumbai Crime Branch arresting six people, including three MPSC officials.
The case took an unusual turn when Gaurav Patil (24), who initially alerted the MPSC about the alleged leak, was later found by investigators to have allegedly received the leaked question paper himself.
The Breakup That Triggered The Probe
The Crime Branch states the alleged leak was discovered after a lovers' tiff between Gaurav and his girlfriend Rutuja Patil, who was an aspirant in the Drug Inspector recruitment test.
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The police allege Rutuja's father, Amrit Patil, acquired the question paper through coaching owner Praveen Patil, who allegedly served as intermediary for the candidates and MPSC authorities.
The leaked paper was reportedly handed over to Rutuja before the exam. The paper, according to the investigators, was passed on to Gaurav by Rutuja via WhatsApp, two days before the exam.
Rutuja passed the exam securing seventh position. Gaurav, however, flunked.
After Rutuja and Gaurav’s relationship ended, fearing that she might secure a government job leaving him behind, Gaurav reportedly approached the MPSC.
‘Whistleblower’ Turns Accused
Gaurav emailed the MPSC claiming that he had information about the March 22 examination paper being leaked. His complaint prompted an inquiry, but during the investigation, the Crime Branch allegedly found that Gaurav himself had received the leaked paper.
Crime Branch DCP Raj Tilak Roushan said, “In all, six persons, including three MPSC employees, have been placed under arrest. A notice has been issued to Rutuja.” Investigators also questioned why Gaurav did not report the leak before the examination if he had genuine concerns.
Alleged Paper Leak Network
The investigation revealed an alleged chain involving:
- Abhijeet Lendave - MPSC Under Secretary
- Gopal Marate - MPSC Assistant Section Officer
- Vishweshwar Nakate - MPSC Assistant Section Officer
- Praveen Patil - Coaching operator and alleged middleman
- Amrit Patil - Rutuja’s father
- Another alleged member of the syndicate
Police allege that Praveen had links with MPSC officials and paid around Rs 5 lakh to obtain the question paper before the exam.
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Exam Cancelled After Investigation
The MPSC has cancelled the Drug Inspector recruitment process and announced that a fresh examination will be conducted. Candidates who had already applied will not have to register again or pay additional fees.
The examination was held on March 22 for 154 Group B gazetted posts under Maharashtra’s Food and Drug Administration department. Around 44,500 candidates appeared for the exam across the state.
The investigation continues as authorities probe the alleged network behind the paper leak and the role of all accused.