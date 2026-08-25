A video showing a group of women confronting a bulldozer during a dispute over land ownership has gone viral on social media. The incident reportedly took place in Dombivli in Maharashtra’s Thane district, where tensions escalated after a bulldozer was brought to the disputed property.

According to NDTV, a private builder brought the bulldozer to the site as part of an attempt to vacate the land. However, local families opposed the move and gathered at the location to protest against the action. The dispute soon turned tense as residents confronted those attempting to clear the property.

The viral video shows several women standing directly in front of the bulldozer in an apparent attempt to stop it from moving forward. In one of the striking moments captured on camera, a woman can be seen holding on to the arm of the bulldozer and refusing to let go. Other women at the scene appear to be trying to convince her to move away from the vehicle.

The situation later escalated into a physical confrontation. Women from the two sides were seen arguing, pushing and engaging in a fight as tempers flared over the disputed land. The incident created a tense atmosphere at the site, with residents continuing to oppose the move.

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The footage has since attracted significant attention online, with the dramatic visuals of women standing in front of the heavy machinery drawing widespread reactions from social media users.

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Following the clash, members of both groups involved in the dispute reportedly approached the police and presented their respective sides of the matter. Police have taken note of the incident and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the confrontation.

The dispute is understood to be related to competing claims over ownership and possession of the property