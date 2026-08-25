Marathi Mandate Row: Four cab drivers have moved the Bombay High Court challenging the mandate requiring taxi and autorickshaw drivers to speak in Marathi with passengers. The petition has been filed on the name of Mohammed Qasim through advocate Vivek Shukla, will be mentioned before the Chief Justice on Wednesday (August 26) for urgent directions.

Which Rights Are Being Violated? The plea filed by Kasim, challenges the mandate issued on August 12, arguing that the Marathi language requirement violates these fundamental rights, including the right to equality(Art 14), freedom to carry on trade and profession (art 19) and right to life (Art 21) of the Indian Constitution.

Additionally, the plea asserted that the notification is ultra vires the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. As per the constitutional rules, the act does not mandate any language requirement for driving licences. “The parent Act (Motor Vehicles Act) says no power upon the State Government to prescribe working knowledge of any language as a qualification for a driver, as a condition of a badge, or as a condition of a permit, and confers no power to suspend or revoke a badge on such a ground. The impugned notification manufactures a new disqualification and a new ground of suspension and revocation which the Parliament never enacted," the petition said, according to the bar and bench.

The petition filed at the Bombay High court also highlights that lakhs of poor people will lose their jobs when their badges and licenses would be suspended, leaving them with no jobs. The PIL has sought an immediate stay on the government notification, citing the potential hardship it could cause to nearly 9.65 lakh drivers across Maharashtra.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra Hit By Massive Auto, Taxi Shortage Amid Mandatory Marathi Rule; Fadnavis Says 'No Need To Become Expert' Drivers Are Facing Several Issues An auto driver claimed that many people carry out multiple jobs to earn a livelihood, for those it becomes a difficult task to continue their work accompanied by training. The Patna driver also mentioned that the time consumed during the training session also take up their earning hours, leading to losses.

ALSO READ: Marathi Mandatory For Auto, Taxi Drivers: Maha Govt To Take Action Against Those Without Knowledge Of Local Language From Today The official test includes practical questions based on daily situations faced by the drivers,including, communicating with passengers about destinations, fares, routes, meters and CNG stop. While the mandate says that it is crucial for the drivers to communicate in Marathi, many alleged that a significant numbers of commuters, voluntarily speak in Hindi, without showing discomfort.