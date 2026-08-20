Maharashtra News: In a major update for the autorickshaw and taxi drivers in Maharashtra, the state government is set to take action against those refusing to learn the Marathi language from August 20. Pratap Sarnaik, state transport minister, on Wednesday stated that while the drivers will be provided extra time to learn the local language, strict action will be taken against those showing resistance.

Drivers Will Be Given Extra Time As per the minister, drivers with no necessary certification or the required language of Marathi will be given a time period of a month to learn the local language. He further stated that the driver's license and badge could be suspended for three months if they fail to get the certification.

The minister further stated that orders will be issued to revoke their license and badge if the driver still refuses to learn Marathi, adding that a month-long special campaign will be launched on Thursday. ALSO READ: Rats, Cockroaches, Open Drains: Maharashtra FDA Suspends Malad Hotel's Licence Over Severe Hygiene Violations "If an inspection reveals that a rickshaw driver lacks knowledge of conversational Marathi, a notice will be issued to him first. He will be given a one-month period to learn the language. If the driver is still unable to speak conversational Marathi after that month, his badge and license will be suspended for up to three months in accordance with the rules," Sarnaik said.

'Strict Legal Action To Be Taken' Sarnaik further warned that strict legal action will be taken against the drivers violating the rules, adding that they must learn the local language to work in the state. However, he also stated that the drivers are being given sufficient time to learn the basics of the language.

"Arrogance and high-handedness will be met with a response strictly within the bounds of the law. As a minister, I will ensure that any action taken adheres to the legal framework. No one is above the law; appropriate legal action will be taken against those who violate the rules," Sarnaik said.