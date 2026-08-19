Maharashtra’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has intensified its crackdown on unhygienic food establishments across the city over the past two weeks. In the latest action, the FDA ordered the suspension of the food business licence of another hotel in Mumbai after an inspection found its kitchen severely infested with rats and cockroaches.

During a raid at a hotel in Malad, officials found a severely unhygienic kitchen infested with rats and cockroaches, along with open drains, accumulated grease and improperly stored food. Following the inspection, the FDA suspended the hotel’s food business licence with immediate effect.

Following a raid conducted on August 18, the licence of Hotel Radha, located in Malad (West), was suspended with immediate effect. During the inspection, officials found a severe rat infestation. Live rats were reportedly seen near the ceiling and emerging directly from open drainage lines in the kitchen.

What the Inspection Found

During the inspection, officials found that the kitchen drains were completely open, providing direct entry points for sewage-related insects and other pests. Cockroaches were observed crawling over food-preparation equipment and cooking materials.

The entire kitchen was found to be in poor hygienic condition, with a foul smell caused by stagnant water, accumulated grease and leakage from the drains.

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Videos and photographs taken during the inspection showed an extremely unhygienic kitchen covered in oil and grease. Layers of soot and grime had accumulated on utensils and cooking counters, while the storage areas were also found to be dirty.

Dirt and Unhygienic Conditions Found In Hotel

Food boxes and containers were covered with dirt and dust. The utensils were rusted, while an open dustbin filled with garbage was found in the kitchen. A toaster had been placed directly on top of the dustbin, with food being prepared nearby.