The crackdown on food and beverage outlets and companies continues in Maharashtra as the state Food and Drug Administration (FDA) suspended the licence of M/s Parle Agro after expired stocks of Frooti and Appy Fizz were found at its Chembur godown.

The FDA seized stocks worth Rs 99,970 from the Velocity Express Warehouse near Chembur Naka. The FDA's campaign involves action against eateries, restaurants, hotels, dhabas, bakeries, online food platforms and other food businesses under its commissioner, Tukaram Mundhe. Notably, Mundhe took over as the Maharashtra FDA chief in May, 2025. As of August 13, the FDA has inspected 109 hotels, dhabas and restaurants. In this action, 49 improvement notices have been issued, and four food-business licenses have been suspended.

FDA has also expanded the scope to quick-commerce outlets. In the ongoing drive, serious hygiene lapses have been found across Mumbai's food delivery outlets. ALSO READ: Maharashtra: 11 Hospitalised Including Children After Dead Lizard Found In Birthday Cake; FDA Cancels Bakery Licence From cockroaches crawling through the food storage spaces to rotten vegetables, rodents, and expired chicken in refrigerators, serious issues have been found during the inspections. On Friday, the FDA suspended licenses of 10 food delivery chains, including Zepto, Swiggy Instamart and Blinkit. On Thursday, as many as 86 outlets were inspected, and the licenses of 14 were suspended. At an Instamart facility on the first floor of Gitaneel Arcade on Hill Road, Bandra, the FDA found cockroaches, rodents, dust, cobwebs, waste food and pest droppings. Another facility in Andheri West was storing curry-cut chicken that expired on August 12.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn And Tiger Shroff Get Notices Over Vimal Elaichi Ad | EXPLAINED The FDA's action drew the spotlight after notices were served to Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff for their endorsement in an advertisement for Vimal Elaichi, allegedly a tobacco product. They have been served show-cause notices, directing them to respond in 15 days with a written explanation.