Quick-commerce platforms have become a popular choice for fast delivery of groceries, snacks and other essentials. However, a recent incident in Maharashtra has raised serious concerns over food safety and hygiene at such facilities. A rat was reportedly spotted running inside an ice cream freezer at a Blinkit store in the Godrej Hill area of Kalyan, Thane. The incident came to light when a group of local youths visited the store to purchase ice cream.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra FDA Cracks Down On Domino’s Outlets Over Hygiene, Food Safety Breaches While checking the packaged products, one of them noticed the rat moving around near the food items and recorded the incident on his mobile phone. The video later surfaced online, prompting demands for strict action from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Maharashtra FDA Takes Action The incident happened in the midst of a statewide inspection ofquick-commercewarehouses and stores initiated by the Maharashtra FDA. The agency recently inspected 86 facilities run by Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy Instamart. While 14 licences were revoked, among which five belong to Blinkit, five to Zepto, and two to Swiggy Instamart, 60 facilities were given improvement notices, and one was shut down completely. Cockroaches, Poor Hygiene Found The inspections at other facilities too flagged up several lapses in hygiene. The authorities reportedly detected widespread cockroach infestation in a Blinkit centre in Ghatkopar (Mumbai), clogged drains and poor quality flooring and lights in the premises when packaged products were unpacked. The centre scored a mere 34 out of 74 on hygiene and cleanliness.

ALSO READ: Cockroach Infestation, Worms In Sweets: Blinkit Store Licence Suspended, Reliance Outlet Under Lens In another instance, a Blinkit store in Malad West (Mumbai) had its FSSAI license suspended as the authorities discovered the chiller temperature to be 6 degrees above the regulated temperature. 40 employees at the outlet did not submit medical fitness reports, and several workers were spotted without hair caps, aprons and gloves.

The latest incident in Thane has now added to the growing apprehension on whether food safety regulations and hygiene guidelines are in place to meet the demand for speed delivery services offered by the online grocers.