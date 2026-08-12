The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the food business licences of four Domino’s Pizza outlets, including three in Mumbai, following inspections that found violations of food safety and hygiene regulations. The action comes a day after the Maharashtra FDA suspended the licence of a Blinkit facility in Mumbai and seized 54 boxes of 'Kaju Katli' from a Reliance Retail outlet in Buldhana after inspections uncovered multiple food safety violations across the state.

Officials said on Wednesday that the FDA action against Dominos was taken after violations of prescribed food safety and hygiene standards were detected at the outlets. The inspection team was headed by IAS officer Tukaram Munde. According to a statement, the fourth Domino’s outlet is located in Satara district in western Maharashtra. ALSO READ: Cockroach Infestation, Worms In Sweets: Blinkit Store Licence Suspended, Reliance Outlet Under Lens Three Domino’s Outlets in Mumbai Face Action According to a report by news agency PTI, the FDA took action against Domino’s Pizza outlets operated by Jubilant FoodWorks Limited at Vile Parle West, Borivali West, and R-City Mall in Ghatkopar West.

The inspections were carried out as part of a special drive targeting chain restaurants in Mumbai. At the Borivali outlet, the FDA found 15 per cent non-compliance with prescribed regulations. The outlet was directed to take corrective measures concerning food storage, temperature monitoring, food testing, hygiene, and pest control. ALSO READ: 2 Fell Ill In Chennai After Consuming Paneer Order From Blinkit, Women Alleges Food Safety Lapses, Dairy Company Responds Officials also instructed the outlet to ensure that raw and cooked food were stored separately and that vegetarian and non-vegetarian food were kept apart. The outlet was further directed to carry out regular cleaning and sanitisation of equipment and utensils.

At the Vile Parle outlet, the inspection identified deficiencies related to the display of the FSSAI licence, drinking water facilities, food storage, pest control, and overall hygiene arrangements. The FDA directed the outlet to properly monitor the temperature of frozen food, maintain separate storage for food, food-related items and other materials, and take measures to prevent rodent and insect infestations. The outlet was also instructed to provide adequate handwashing facilities and maintain proper cleanliness. What Happened at the Blinkit Facility? The FDA also suspended the licence of a Blinkit dark store in Malad (West), Mumbai, after officials found several food safety violations during an inspection. According to officials, the inspection revealed an extensive cockroach infestation, improper food storage and expired products at the facility. Meanwhile, the FDA seized 54 boxes of 'Kaju Katli' from a Reliance Retail outlet in Buldhana after receiving a complaint about live larvae and fungus in packaged sweets. Samples from the seized products were sent for laboratory testing. The FDA said strict action would be taken based on the laboratory report under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.