Bihar Board Exam 2027: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started the registration process for Bihar Board Classes 10 and 12 examinations 2027 today, August 25, 2026. Board Chairman Dr. Tyagarajan SM has asked all students to fill in their 2027 Matriculation and Intermediate final application forms within the prescribed deadline. The last date to complete the registration process and pay the fee is September 16, 2026. The exam dates for Classes 10 and 12 will be notified soon.

Students need to visit their respective schools and colleges to fill out the registration forms for Classes 10 and 12. The registration process will be handled by the Principals of the schools. Students are advised to fill in the details correctly. Once the registration process is completed, collect a printout copy of the application form with the principal's signature, seal, and date for further assistance.

How To Register For BSEB Bihar Board Exam 2027?

Official Portals For BSEB Bihar Board Exam Registration 2027?

BSEB has activated the following official websites for the Bihar Board exam registration process 2027. Different websites are available for Classes 10 and 12.

1. Bihar Board Intermediate Exams 2027: intermediate.biharboardonline.com

2. SEB Matric board exams 2027: exam.biharboardonline.org

Students must contact their school authorities and complete the application form process before the last date.

Bihar Board Exam Registration 2027: Key Points

1. While filling out the application form, students must ensure that they have filled in the correct details, including their name, parent’s name, subject, date of birth, etc.

2. Attach a recent passport-size color photograph.

3. Upload signatures in the prescribed format and size.

4. Provide a valid mobile number and email ID in the required fields.

5. To verify the accuracy of the submitted details, submit a declaration form duly signed by you and your parent/guardian, along with the signature and seal of the school principal.

Also Read: CTET 2026 Exam Postponed, Revised Schedule To Be Out Soon, Application Deadline Extended Till September 1