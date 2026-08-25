CTET 2026 Exam: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an official notice postponing the 22nd edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026. Furthermore, the board has reopened the application window as of today. Eligible candidates who have missed the earlier deadline can apply now via the official portal at ctet.nic.in. The registration deadline is September 1, 2026. Applicants who have already registered do not need to register again. The board will announce the revised exam dates for the CTET September Exam 2026 once the application process concludes.

Direct Link Here Why The Registration Portal Reopened? CBSE has taken this decision following the Supreme Court judgment emphasizing the need to provide reasonable opportunities to eligible teachers to abide by the statutory requirement of acquiring the prescribed Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) qualification. Considering the larger interest of the candidates, the board has reopened the registration portal from August 25 until September 1, 2026. Applicants must complete their application form and upload mandatory documents, and pay the registration fee via the official website within the prescribed deadline.

Also Read: Allahabad University Admission 2026-27: UG Counselling Registration Starts On Samarth Admission Portal, Check Fee Details Here How To Register For CTET September 2026? Here’s how candidates can register online via the board’s official website. Step 1: Visit the official CTET website at ctet.nic.in. Step 2: On the homepage, click on “Apply for CTET September 2026”. Step 3: Select the registration link and fill in your basic details to create login credentials. Step 4: Using the above-generated credentials, fill in your personal, academic, and communication details. Step 5: Upload mandatory documents and pay the application fee. Step 6: Review all details carefully and then submit the CTET 2026 registration form. Revised Exam Dates To Be Announced Soon CBSE will release the revised exam dates for the CTET September 2026 soon. Previously, it was scheduled for September 6, 2026. Following the reopening of the application portal until September 1, the board will announce the revised exam schedule after the closure of the reopened registration window.

Candidates are therefore advised to complete their applications within the extended window and keep checking the official CBSE CTET website for further updates regarding the examination schedule, admit cards, and other instructions. CBSE conducts CTET to assess the eligibility of candidates seeking teaching jobs under applicable recruitment processes. Also Read: UPTET 2026 Result: UPESSC Today's Meeting Likely To Decide Scorecard Release Date, Assistant Professor And PGT Recruitment



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