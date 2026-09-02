CTET Exam Dates 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education is likely to announce the fresh dates for the CTET Exam September session anytime soon. The exam was previously scheduled for September 6, 2026, and the application window was reopened. As the registration process ended on September 1, 2026, candidates can expect the board to release the exam schedule really soon. The extension in the registration process offered eligible candidates another opportunity to register without a miss.

Also Read: BSF Recruitment Re-Exam 2026: Exam Cancelled At One Kanpur Centre Due To Technical Glitch, Re-Exam On September 18 Why Was Exam Postponed? Following a Supreme Court judgment related to the requirement of Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) qualification, the Board has postponed the CTET exam and reopened the application portal. Reiterating the decision, the Board said that the decision ensures that eligible candidates must meet the mandatory TET qualifications before applying. Candidates are advised to wait for official notification instead of relying on unofficial dates circulating online.

CTET September Admit Card 2026 The admit cards for the CTET September Exam 2026 will be released a few days before the exam day. Candidates who have completed their online registration process will be able to access their hall tickets from the official portal using registration details once released. Before that, the exam city slip will be issued. Applicants must check the official portal for any updates related to the exam schedule and city slip.

CTET September Exam Pattern 2026 The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) is a national-level exam conducted by the CBSE to determine the eligibility of candidates for teaching posts for Classes 1 to 8. The exam includes 150 MCQ-based questions to be completed in 2.5 hours. Held in offline mode, it has two papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2. While Paper 1 is for primary teachers from Classes 1 to 5, Paper 2 is specific to upper primary teachers from Classes 6 to 8. Each question carries one mark, and there is no negative marking for incorrect answers.