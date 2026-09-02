BSF Recruitment Re-Exam 2026: Another cancellation of the state-level examination has come to light today. On Wednesday, under the BSF recruitment 2026, the online examination for several posts, including BSF HCM, was cancelled at the MD Infotech Center in Shyamnagar, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, because of a technical glitch that caused the computers to suddenly shut down shortly after the exam began. The examination was scheduled to be held across three shifts, but soon after the technical glitch arose in the first shift, the entire examination was cancelled.

Agitated by the mismanagement of the conducting body, approximately 500 candidates gathered outside the centre and created a ruckus. Following this, BSF has now rescheduled the examination for September 18, 2026. Also Read: NEET PG Answer Key 2026: When Will NBEMS Release Provisional Answer Key PDF And Question Papers? Check Expected Dates Here Computer System Shut Down Soon After The Exam Started As per candidates, the computer system in the examination hall started shutting down around 10-15 minutes after the exam started. For some candidates, the system restarted, while many computers remained shut for a prolonged time. Candidates claimed that the system shut down for around 20 minutes at around 9:55 AM. Following this, the system faced a technical glitch at around 10:15 AM, causing the system to shut down repeatedly. This made candidates agitated and made it impossible to take the examination.

Candidates Raged After Reported Generator Problems Agitated candidates, when they questioned the centre authorities about the system failure, were told that a generator problem caused the computer system to fail. After 40 minutes of arguments, when the situation did not resolve, candidates were asked to leave the examination centre. The mismanagement of the centre staff angered the candidates, and they began a commotion outside the examination centre.

The candidates demanded that the exam be rescheduled and that a nearby examination centre be provided so they would not have to travel long distances again. Upon receiving information, police and officials arrived at the scene and attempted to pacify the candidates.

New Exam Dates Announced Following the cancellation of the exam for various BSF posts, the centre has announced new exam dates. The exam will now be held on September 18, 2026. The recruitment aims to fill approximately 1,752 posts. Candidates have been advised to check the official BSF portal for further information and guidelines regarding the examination.