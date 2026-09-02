NEET PG Answer Key 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to release the NEET PG provisional answer key and question papers on September 15, 2026. The exam was held on August 30, 2026, with over 2 two lakh candidates appearing for it. However, re-examination for the Sikarpura centre for 2,445 students will take place on September 5, 2026. Once released, candidates can download the PDFs from the official portal at nbe.edu.in. Using the PDFs, candidates can calculate their probable marks before the result declaration.

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NEET PF Marking Scheme 2026

The NEET PG exam 2026 consisted of 180 questions. Marks will be calculated based on the official marking scheme as discussed below:

1. For each correct answer, +4 marks will be awarded.

2. -1 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

3. Unanswered questions will get no marks.

The total marks are equal to the number of correct responses minus the number of incorrect answers.

What Is Tie-Breaking Rule?

In case two or more candidates score the same marks, NBEMS uses a tie-breaking method to decide the tie.

1. Candidates with fewer incorrect answers overall will be given preference.

2. If the tie persists, candidates having fewer incorrect answers in Section A will be given priority.

3. If the tie continues, applicants with fewer incorrect answers in Sections B, C, D, and E in that order will be prioritized.

4. If there is still no effect in the tie, Higher marks in the MBBS professional examination will be given preference.

5. Lastly, if the above parameters fail to break the tie, the older candidate will be prioritized.

NEET PG 2026 Cutoff

Candidates need to score the minimum qualifying marks as per their category for admission to PG courses across universities.