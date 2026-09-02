RIMC Entrance Exam 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the registration portal on Tuesday for the Rashtriya Indian Military College Entrance Examination (RIMCEE) 2026. Eligible candidates seeking admission to Class 8 can submit their application form and pay the examination fee until September 30, 2026 (up to 5 PM). Those who miss this timeline can still submit their application form between October 1 and 7 with a late fee. The entrance examination is scheduled to take place on December 6, 2026, in offline mode across 39 cities nationwide. Before submitting the application form, candidates must read the information bulletin thoroughly to not miss any key details.

Direct Link Here How To Apply For RIMC Entrance Exam 2026? To apply for the entrance examination 2026, candidates need to visit the official RIMCEE NTA portal at nta.ac.in. Click on the registration link and register using your basic details. Log in using the generated credentials and complete your application form with mandatory fields. Upload scanned copies of the key documents such as your photograph, signature, and certificates. Lastly, pay the application fee and submit the form.

Also Read: Bihar TRE 4.0 Registration Dates 2026 Out: Application Process To Begin On September 21, Check Eligibility And Vacancy Details Here RIMC Entrance Exam 2026: Application Fee Applicants are required to complete their registration process and pay the fee via the official portal before the deadline. The application fee is non-refundable and must be paid through credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI.

Category-wise fee details are as follows: Category Application Fee General, Wards of Defence Personnel and Ex-servicemen, and Other Backward Classes (OBC-NCL) Rs 1,000 SC/ST Rs 750 Candidates must note that a late fee of Rs 500 will be applicable if they submit their application form after the prescribed deadline. RIMS Exam On December 6 The entrance examination will be held on December 6, 2026, in pen-and-paper mode across several exam centres. The test will have descriptive sections of Mathematics and English. However, the General Knowledge section will comprise MCQ-based questions.

To be eligible for Class 8 admission, students must be a minimum of 12 years and 6 months of age and not more than 14 years of age as calculated on July 1, 2027. Also Read: National Scholarship Scheme 2026-27: NMMSS Application Deadline Extended Till September 30, Check Financial Aid And Other Details Here

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