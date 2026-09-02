Bihar TRE 4.0 Registration 2026: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will begin the online application process for the fourth phase of the School Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE 4.0) on September 21, 2026. The Commission has announced the revised dates after postponing the earlier application schedule, which was slated to commence on September 1, 2026. After necessary amendments were made to the advertisement, new registration dates have been announced. Candidates meeting the eligibility criteria can apply via the official portal at bpsc.bihar.gov.in. The exams will be held between September 22 and 27, 2026 across several exam centres.



विज्ञापन संख्या-14/2026, चतुर्थ चरण के विद्यालय अध्यापक भर्ती परीक्षा (TRE-4.0) के तहत विद्यालय अध्यापक के पदों पर नियुक्ति हेतु संशोधित विज्ञापन एवं ऑनलाइन आवेदन में आवश्यक संशोधनोपरान्त विद्यालय अध्यापक के पदों पर नियुक्ति हेतु आवेदन प्रक्रिया दिनांक-21.09.2026 से प्रारंभ होने… pic.twitter.com/5eEoBGjVBj — Bihar Public Service Commission (@BPSCOffice) September 1, 2026 Bihar TRE 4.0 Vacancy Details Bihar TRE 4.0 recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 32,388 vacancies covering primary, middle, secondary, and higher secondary teacher posts. However, with the recent revisions from the Bihar Government related to the vacancies, 111 music teacher posts have been added, bringing the total vacancy count to 33,385. Candidates should therefore refer to the revised advertisement for the final vacancy count before applying. Bihar TRE 4.0 Application Dates As notified by the Commission, the application process will start on September 21, 2026, via the official portal at bpsc.bihar.gov.in. However, the Commission has not yet notified the last date of the registration process. Therefore, candidates are advised to read the notification thoroughly and diligently follow the official website so as not to miss any key dates. The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will conduct the TRE 4.0 examinations from September 22 to September 27, 2026, to fill over 33, 000 school teacher vacancies.

Also Read: Supreme Court Ends Suo Motu Case Proceedings Over NCERT Class 8 Textbooks 'Corruption In Judiciary' Content Bihar TRE 4.0 Eligibility Criteria For different teaching posts, the eligibility varies. Before applying, candidates must read the eligibility criteria thoroughly from the advertisement and accordingly select their posts. 1. Generally, candidates must have the prescribed academic qualification along with relevant teacher-eligibility qualifications. 2. Based on the post and subjects, the educational qualifications cover Class 12, graduate, or postgraduate qualifications. Other educational degrees under the eligibility category include Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed), Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) or an integrated B.A.-B.Ed programme. 3. Depending on the eligibility conditions, applicants may be required to have qualified in the Teacher Eligibility Test such as CTET, BTET or STET. 4. For secondary and higher secondary teaching positions, candidates will generally need the required academic qualification in the relevant subject. For age requirements, candidates are advised to go through the revised BPSC advertisement. For reserved categories, age relaxations are provided as per the government norms. Also Read: GATE 2027 Registration: IIT Madras To Begin Applications Today, Check Exam Dates Here

