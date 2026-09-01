Bihar TRE 4.0: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed the online application process for the Bihar Teacher Recruitment 4.0. The registration was previously scheduled to start today, September 1, 2026, via the official portal. The postponement is due to procedural changes as announced through an official notice issued by the BPSC on August 31. Furthermore, the commission said that fresh dates for the recruitment process will be announced shortly.

The official notice read, "The online applications for the appointment to a total of 32,388 vacant posts of school teachers under the School Teachers Recruitment Examination (TRE-4.0) of the fourth phase under the Education Department, Bihar, which was scheduled to begin on September 1, are postponed due to procedural changes. The announcement of the date related to the said advertisement will be made shortly.”



विज्ञापन सं.-14/2026, चतुर्थ चरण के विद्यालय अध्यापक भर्ती परीक्षा (TRE-4.0) के तहत शिक्षा विभाग, बिहार के अन्तर्गत विद्यालय अध्यापक के कुल- 32,388 रिक्त पदों पर नियुक्ति हेतु ऑनलाइन आवेदन करने की निर्धारित प्रक्रिया, जो दिनांक - 01.09.2026 से प्रस्तावित है, प्रक्रियात्मक बदलाव… pic.twitter.com/PhjJT9dCZV — Bihar Public Service Commission (@BPSCOffice) August 31, 2026 How To Register For Bihar TRE 4.0? Once the registration link becomes available, candidates can follow the given steps to complete their application process. Step 1: Go to the BPSC online portal at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the registration link. Step 3: Enter your basic details to register and generate your login credentials. Step 4: Using the above credentials, log in to your account and complete your application form with mandatory fields. Step 5: Upload scanned images of prescribed documents and pay the application fee. Step 6: Submit the application form after carefully verifying the details. Also Read: SC & ST Students Get 100% Admission Fee Waiver in Govt Medical & Engineering Colleges, Announces CM Majhi, Details Here New Registration Dates To Be Announced Soon The commission will announce the new application dates soon through its official recruitment notices. The schedule will cover registration dates, payment deadline, and exam schedule. Applicants are advised to check the official BPSC website for any updates related to exam dates and accordingly start their preparation for the recruitment process.

Bihar TRE 4.0 Vacancy Details The recruitment process fills a total of 32,388 teacher vacancies across the state. Out of these, 3,847 are for primary teachers (Classes 1 to 5), 8,563 are for middle school teachers (Classes 6 to 8), 3,877 are for secondary teachers (Classes 9 to 10), and 16,101 are for senior secondary teachers (Classes 11 to 12). Candidates with eligibility certificate qualifications of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET), or Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) can apply online via the official portal once the link becomes active.