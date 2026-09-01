GATE Exam 2027: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is likely to announce the registration dates for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027. Once declared, eligible candidates must complete their GATE 2027 application process via the university’s admission portal at gate2027.iitm.ac.in. Earlier, scheduled to commence on August 27, the conducting body postponed the application process. While waiting for the application dates, candidates must upload or update the mandatory documents to their GATE 2027 DigiLocker folder.

Through this, the necessary data will be directly fetched from the DigiLocker account during their GATE registration. Making the registration process easy, details such as candidate's details, such as name, date of birth, mobile number, email ID, profile picture, address, and verified ID card number will be uploaded directly to the registration form from your DigiLocker folder.

How To Create DigiLocker Folder For GATE 2027 Registration?

Candidates have to create a separate DigiLocker account to fill the GATE application form. Here are the key steps involved in the process:

Step 1: Log in to your DigiLocker account.

Step 2: Select the “Drive” section.

Step 3: Create a folder named “GATE2027”.

Step 4: Upload all mandatory documents in the prescribed format and size.

Step 5: The details will be directly fetched during the GATE 2027 application process.

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Document Checklist For GATE 2027 DigiLocker Folder

The following documents must be uploaded in your DigiLocker account before starting the GATE 2027 registration.

1. General, OBC-NCL, and EWS Candidates

No relevant documents are required to be uploaded to the “GATE2027” DigiLocker folder.

2. SC/ST Candidates

Only the category certificates are required to be uploaded to the folder. Use “CATEGORY.pdf” as the file name while uploading the certificates. The file format is strictly specified in the GATE 2027 application portal.

3. PwD Candidates

PwD or Dyslexic certificate as per specifications must be uploaded to the “GATE2027” DigiLocker folder using the file name as specified below:

PwD Certificate - PWD_CERT.pdf

Unique Disability ID (UDID) Card - UDID_CERT.pdf

APPENDIX-B1 - APPENDIX-B1.pdf

APPENDIX-B2 - APPENDIX-B2.pdf

GATE 2027 Exam Dates

As per the official examination schedule, GATE 2027 will be held on February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, and 21, 2027, in a computer-based test (CBT). The test will be conducted across two shifts, namely, Forenoon and Afternoon. Candidates appearing for the exam must check the revised syllabus and accordingly choose their subject combination.