WB NEET UG Counselling 2026: The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has officially released the NEET UG Round 1 seat allotment results 2026 on August 31, 2026. Candidates seeking admission under the 85% state quota in MBBS and BDS courses across state medical colleges can check their allotment status from the official portal at wbmcc.nic.in. The allotment has been released rank-wise and institute-wise for all the registered candidates. Those allotted seats must complete their reporting and admission formalities from September 2 to 5, 2026.

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How To Check WB NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment PDF?

Follow the given steps to check your provisional allotment result from the official portal.

Step 1: Go to the WBMCC official website at wbmcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Browse for the UG Medical and Dental Counselling section.

Step 3: Click on the WB NEET UG 2026 Round 1 seat allotment result link.

Step 4: Enter your application number and password to log in.

Step 5: After submitting the details, your allotment letter will open on the screen.

Step 6: Download the allotment letter and check your allotted college, course, and quota.

Direct Link To Download

Complete College Reporting And Admission Process By September 5

Candidates allotted seats in Round 1 must complete their reporting and admission process from September 2 to 5, 2026. Such candidates must physically report to the provisionally allotted college carrying their allotment letter and mandatory documents by September 5, 2026. To proceed with the admission process, applicants need to complete the admission process before the deadline.