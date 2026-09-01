AU PhD Admission 2026-27: The University of Allahabad will open the registration portal tomorrow, September 2, for doctoral programs. For the 2026-27 academic year, candidates can submit their admission application for PhD courses via the university website at allduniv.ac.in. The last date to register is September 25, 2026. The university has already released an official notification to confirm the admission schedule for this session. Applicants must read the eligibility criteria thoroughly before starting their application process. They are advised not to wait until the last date and to submit their form at the earliest.

Also Read: CTET September 2026: Registration Closes Today, Revised Exam Dates To Be Announced Soon At ctet.nic.in

How To Register For AU PhD Admission 2026-27?

Once the official link becomes active tomorrow, candidates can follow the given steps to complete their online registration via the official portal.

Step 1: Go to the University of Allahabad web portal at allduniv.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for “PhD Admission 2026–27”.

Step 3: Enter your basic details and create your login credentials.

Step 4: Using the above credentials, complete your application form with mandatory fields and exam scores.

Step 5: Upload scanned images of your photos, signatures, and certificates.

Step 6: Pay the application fee and submit the form after verifying all details thoroughly.

Eligibility Criteria For AU PhD Admission 2026-27

For admission to research programs, the university will accept several entrance examinations, including UGC NET and CSIR-NET. Candidates with valid scores in these exams from the December 2025 and June 2026 sessions can directly apply for the seats.