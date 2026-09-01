CTET September 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the online registration portal for the CTET September Exam 2026 today, September 1, 2026. If not applied yet, candidates must immediately complete their CTET application process via the official portal at ctet.nic.in. As per the official notice uploaded on August 25, the application window, which was earlier closed on June 10, was re-opened for candidates who could not register. Those who have already registered in the initial phase of the registration cycle need not register again.

Conducted every year by CBSE, the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) provides the eligibility certificate for teaching Classes I to VIII in KVS, NVS, and other central government schools.

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How To Register For CTET September 2026?

Here’s how you can complete your CTET Sep application process via the official portal.

Step 1: Go to the official CTET website at ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Apply Now” link.

Step 3: Fill in your name, date of birth, gender, state, and identity type to complete the authentication form.

Step 4: Set a password and complete your online application form with mandatory information.

Step 5: Upload documents in the required format.

Step 6: Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Candidates are advised to note down their registration number for the future selection process.

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Revised Exam Dates To Be Out Soon

CBSE will soon announce the revised exam dates for the CTET Sep 2026 session. Before the extension of the application process, the examination was scheduled for September 6, 2026. The exam will be held in offline mode across two different shifts for Papers 1 and 2. Admit cards will be released soon, following the conclusion of the application process today. Candidates are advised to check the aforementioned website for any updates related to the exam schedule and selection process.