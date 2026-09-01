NCERT Foundation Day: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi extended his warm congratulations to the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) on its 66th Foundation Day, highlighting its remarkable contribution to shaping the nation's academic landscape. Expressing his appreciation on social media platform X, Pralhad Joshi stated, "Celebrating 66 years of NCERT, a cornerstone of India’s school education and a key institution in nurturing generations of young minds.

ALSO READ: 47-Year-Old Woman Runs Marathon Barefoot In Saree To Fund Daughter's Education Warm wishes to the entire NCERT family on its Foundation Day." His message highlights the crucial role the apex body plays in guiding school education policy and academic excellence nationwide.

Celebrating 66 years of NCERT, a cornerstone of India’s school education and a key institution in nurturing generations of young minds. Warm wishes to the entire NCERT family on its Foundation Day. pic.twitter.com/VECwNZNvhB — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) September 1, 2026 On this occasion today, we bring you a complete overview of how this premier educational organisation came into existence, how it was structured, and its vital core functions that drive India's school system. Origin and Formation of NCERT The Government of India formally established the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) on September 1, 1961.

It was formed by merging seven existing central educational bodies, including the Central Institute of Education, the Central Bureau of Educational and Vocational Guidance, the Central Bureau of Textbook Research, and the Directorate of Extension Programmes for Secondary Education. Headquartered in New Delhi, the organisation was registered as a literary, scientific, and charitable society under the Societies Registration Act (Act XXI of 1960). Operating as an autonomous body under the Ministry of Education, NCERT is led by an executive Director appointed by the Central Government, while the Union Minister of Education chairs its General Council. ALSO READ: UPSSSC PET 2026 Registration: Application Window Opens Till Today; Check OTR Link, Fee And Eligibility Details Core Functions and Academic Role: NCERT acts as the central advisory council for both central and state governments on policies aimed at elevating school education standards. Its primary responsibilities include: Curriculum & Syllabus Design: Formulating the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) and developing model syllabi from primary to higher secondary levels. Textbook Development: Authoring and publishing official school textbooks widely adopted by CBSE and various state boards. Educational Research: Conducting studies in teaching methods, child psychology, and curriculum evaluation. Teacher Upskilling: Running professional development and training programs through its Regional Institutes of Education (RIEs). Digital Learning & Global Outreach: Building digital resources under initiatives like DIKSHA and collaborating with global organisations such as UNESCO.