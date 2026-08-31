The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) released the UPSSSC Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2026 notification on August 1, 2026. The examination serves as a screening test for candidates seeking various Group C government recruitments in Uttar Pradesh.

The online application process began on August 3, 2026, and eligible candidates can submit their forms until September 1, 2026. Candidates must complete One Time Registration (OTR) before applying for PET 2026, as applications will be accepted through the OTR system.

ALSO READ: Today’s School Assembly News Headline (September 1): Check Top National, International, And Sports News Here UPSSSC PET 2026: Key Details UPSSSC PET is a state-level eligibility and screening examination conducted for recruitment to various Group C posts. Candidates who obtain the required PET score can subsequently apply for post-specific Main examinations whenever recruitment notifications are issued by the commission.

The examination will be conducted in offline OMR-based mode, and the question paper will consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions. Particular Details Exam UPSSSC PET 2026 Conducting Authority UPSSSC Notification Date August 1, 2026 Application Dates August 3–September 1, 2026 Exam Mode Offline Question Type Objective/MCQ Purpose Eligibility for Group C recruitments Application Mode Online UPSSSC PET OTR 2026: Registration Mandatory Candidates must complete One Time Registration (OTR) before filling out the PET 2026 application form. The OTR system allows applicants to submit their basic personal and educational information once, which can then be used for subsequent UPSSSC recruitment applications. Existing candidates can log in using their OTR number or registered mobile number and verify their account through OTP. Candidates should carefully check the information available in their OTR profile and make necessary corrections before submitting the PET application.

For fresh OTR registrants, details can generally be edited except the registered mobile number. Previous PET registrants have certain restrictions on editing details such as name, date of birth and mobile number. Once the PET application is submitted and the registration number is generated, the OTR details or PET application cannot be changed. ALSO READ: MP School Holiday Update: All Schools To Remain Closed In Satna District For Two Days Due To Heavy Rain; Official Notice Here UPSSSC PET 2026 Application Fee Candidates have to pay the applicable fee while submitting the PET 2026 application. The fee varies according to the candidate's category. Category Application Fee Processing Fee Total General Rs 160 Rs 25 RS 185 OBC Rs 160 Rs 25 Rs 185 SC Rs 70 Rs 25 Rs 95 ST Rs 70 Rs 25 Rs 95 PwD/Divyangjan Nil Rs 25 Rs 25 The fee can be paid through available online payment methods, including UPI, debit card, credit card and internet banking. Documents Required For UPSSSC PET 2026 Candidates should keep the necessary documents ready before beginning the application process. These include:

Recent passport-size photograph

Signature

High School certificate

Valid identity proof

Category certificate, if applicable

PwBD certificate, if applicable

Active mobile number

Email ID Applicants should ensure that the documents and details uploaded or entered in the application comply with the requirements specified by UPSSSC. How To Apply For UPSSSC PET 2026? Eligible candidates can complete the UP PET 2026 application by following these steps: 1. Visit the official UPSSSC website. 2. Complete OTR registration if not already registered. 3. Log in using the OTR credentials. 4. Check and update the OTR profile, wherever permitted. 5. Open the UPSSSC PET 2026 application form. 6. Enter the remaining required details. 7. Upload the photograph, signature and other required documents. 8. Pay the applicable application and processing fee. 9. Carefully review all details before final submission. 10. Submit the application and download the confirmation page for future reference. ALSO READ: Today’s School Assembly News Headline (September 1): Check Top National, International, And Sports News Here Candidates should complete the application process before the September 1 deadline and avoid waiting until the last day. They should also regularly check the official UPSSSC website for updates regarding the PET 2026 examination date, admit card and subsequent recruitment stages.