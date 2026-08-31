Satna School Holiday: Schools across Satna district, Madhya Pradesh, will remain closed for two days amid continuous heavy rainfall and excessive rain in the region. The district administration has declared a holiday for students on August 31 and September 1, 2026, prioritising their safety.

The decision was taken following an order issued by the District Collector and District Magistrate, after which the District Education Officer issued instructions on August 30. The closure covers students from Nursery to Class 12 in schools across the district.

According to the order, continuous rainfall has caused several rivers and drains in the district to swell, while routes have been blocked at multiple locations. These conditions have disrupted transportation and increased the risks associated with students travelling to and from educational institutions.

Considering the prevailing weather conditions, authorities decided that keeping students away from schools for two days would be necessary to prevent any untoward incident.

Holiday Applies to Government and Private Schools

The holiday order applies to all government and private schools in Satna district. Students from Nursery to Class 12 will remain on holiday during the two-day closure.

The order also covers institutions affiliated with different education boards and recognised educational institutions, including Kendriya Vidyalayas, CBSE, ICSE and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, as specified in the district education department's order.

ALSO READ: Uttarakhand School Holiday: Schools To Remain Closed In THESE 5 Districts On Aug 31 Amid Rain Alert; Official Notifications Here

Holiday Only for Students

The administration has clarified that the holiday applies only to students. The decision has been implemented with immediate effect in view of the continuing rainfall and difficult travel conditions in rural and river- and drain-affected areas.