- 23,757 Gramin Dak Sevak vacancies announced by India Post.
- Applications open August 31 to September 19, 2026.
- Selection based on Class 10 marks; no written exam.
Gramin Dak Sevak 2026: The Department of Posts has announced the India Post Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Recruitment 2026 for 23,757 vacancies. Eligible candidates can submit their applications online from August 31 to September 19, 2026, through the official India Post GDS portal.
The recruitment is being conducted for GDS posts across various postal circles in the country. Candidates should check the prescribed educational qualification, age limit, local-language requirement and other conditions before applying.
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India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Highlights
|Particulars
|Details
|Recruiting Organisation
|Department of Posts, India
|Recruitment
|Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS)
|Total Vacancies
|23,757
|Application Mode
|Online
|Application Begins
|August 31, 2026
|Last Date to Apply
|September 19, 2026
|Fee Payment Last Date
|September 21, 2026
|Correction Window
|September 23–24, 2026
|Minimum Age
|18 years
|Maximum Age
|40 years
|Official Website
|indiapostgdsonline.gov.in
India Post GDS 2026 Important Dates
Candidates should keep the following dates in mind:
- Notification: August 2026
- Application Start Date: August 31, 2026
- Last Date to Apply: September 19, 2026
- Last Date for Fee Payment: September 21, 2026
- Application Correction Window: September 23–24, 2026
- Merit List: To be announced as per schedule
India Post GDS Vacancy 2026
A total of 23,757 GDS vacancies have been announced across different postal circles.
Some of the major vacancies include:
|Postal Circle
|Vacancies
|Uttar Pradesh
|1,691
|Uttarakhand
|452
|Bihar
|1,098
|Chhattisgarh
|762
|Delhi
|16
|Rajasthan
|1,009
|Jharkhand
|1,379
|Madhya Pradesh
|1,450
|Kerala
|1,373
|Maharashtra
|2,431
|North Eastern
|2,614
|Odisha
|1,453
|Karnataka
|1,116
|Tamil Nadu
|2,118
|Telangana
|419
|West Bengal
|1,762
|Andhra Pradesh
|917
|Gujarat
|499
The vacancy distribution and local-language requirements vary by postal circle.
India Post GDS Eligibility 2026
Candidates applying for India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 must have passed Class 10 with Mathematics and English as subjects from a recognised board.
Applicants must also have knowledge of the local language of the respective postal circle as prescribed in the official notification.
Candidates should check the detailed notification for any additional post- or circle-specific requirements.
India Post GDS Age Limit 2026
The prescribed age limit, as mentioned in the recruitment details, is:
- Minimum age: 18 years
- Maximum age: 40 years
Age relaxation will apply to eligible reserved-category candidates as per government rules.
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India Post GDS Application Fee 2026
The application fee is reported as follows:
- General/OBC/EWS: ₹100
- SC/ST/PwD: No fee
- All female candidates: No fee
Candidates who are required to pay the fee can do so through the prescribed online payment methods or other modes specified by India Post.
India Post GDS Salary 2026
Selected GDS employees will receive remuneration according to the applicable TRCA (Time Related Continuity Allowance) structure and other admissible allowances under India Post rules.
The recruitment information indicates an approximate monthly earning range of Rs 25,000 to Rs 35,000, depending on the post, working conditions and applicable allowances.
How to Apply for India Post GDS Recruitment 2026?
Eligible candidates can follow these steps:
Step 1: Visit the official India Post GDS recruitment portal.
Step 2: Read the GDS Recruitment 2026 notification carefully.
Step 3: Complete the registration process.
Step 4: Fill in the online application form with the required details.
Step 5: Upload the prescribed documents, photograph and signature.
Step 6: Pay the application fee, if applicable.
Step 7: Submit the application form.
Step 8: Download and save a copy of the submitted application for future reference.
Candidates should carefully verify their personal, educational and other details before submitting the application. They should also check the official notification for the latest information on vacancies, eligibility, fees, age relaxation and other requirements.