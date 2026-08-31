Gramin Dak Sevak 2026: The Department of Posts has announced the India Post Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Recruitment 2026 for 23,757 vacancies. Eligible candidates can submit their applications online from August 31 to September 19, 2026, through the official India Post GDS portal.

The recruitment is being conducted for GDS posts across various postal circles in the country. Candidates should check the prescribed educational qualification, age limit, local-language requirement and other conditions before applying. ALSO READ: IBPS RRB Recruitment 2026 Notification Out At ibps.in, Registration To Begin From Sept 1; Check Exam Dates India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Highlights Particulars Details Recruiting Organisation Department of Posts, India Recruitment Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Total Vacancies 23,757 Application Mode Online Application Begins August 31, 2026 Last Date to Apply September 19, 2026 Fee Payment Last Date September 21, 2026 Correction Window September 23–24, 2026 Minimum Age 18 years Maximum Age 40 years Official Website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in India Post GDS 2026 Important Dates Candidates should keep the following dates in mind: Notification: August 2026

Application Start Date: August 31, 2026

Last Date to Apply: September 19, 2026

Last Date for Fee Payment: September 21, 2026

Application Correction Window: September 23–24, 2026

Merit List: To be announced as per schedule India Post GDS Vacancy 2026 A total of 23,757 GDS vacancies have been announced across different postal circles.

Some of the major vacancies include: Postal Circle Vacancies Uttar Pradesh 1,691 Uttarakhand 452 Bihar 1,098 Chhattisgarh 762 Delhi 16 Rajasthan 1,009 Jharkhand 1,379 Madhya Pradesh 1,450 Kerala 1,373 Maharashtra 2,431 North Eastern 2,614 Odisha 1,453 Karnataka 1,116 Tamil Nadu 2,118 Telangana 419 West Bengal 1,762 Andhra Pradesh 917 Gujarat 499 The vacancy distribution and local-language requirements vary by postal circle. India Post GDS Eligibility 2026 Candidates applying for India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 must have passed Class 10 with Mathematics and English as subjects from a recognised board.

Applicants must also have knowledge of the local language of the respective postal circle as prescribed in the official notification. Candidates should check the detailed notification for any additional post- or circle-specific requirements. India Post GDS Age Limit 2026 The prescribed age limit, as mentioned in the recruitment details, is: Minimum age: 18 years

Maximum age: 40 years Age relaxation will apply to eligible reserved-category candidates as per government rules. ALSO READ: NEET PG 2026: NBEMS Forms 3-Member Committee To Investigate Jaipur Exam Disruption Due To Power Outage India Post GDS Application Fee 2026 The application fee is reported as follows: General/OBC/EWS: ₹100

SC/ST/PwD: No fee

All female candidates: No fee Candidates who are required to pay the fee can do so through the prescribed online payment methods or other modes specified by India Post. India Post GDS Salary 2026 Selected GDS employees will receive remuneration according to the applicable TRCA (Time Related Continuity Allowance) structure and other admissible allowances under India Post rules. The recruitment information indicates an approximate monthly earning range of Rs 25,000 to Rs 35,000, depending on the post, working conditions and applicable allowances. How to Apply for India Post GDS Recruitment 2026? Eligible candidates can follow these steps: Step 1: Visit the official India Post GDS recruitment portal. Step 2: Read the GDS Recruitment 2026 notification carefully. Step 3: Complete the registration process. Step 4: Fill in the online application form with the required details. Step 5: Upload the prescribed documents, photograph and signature. Step 6: Pay the application fee, if applicable. Step 7: Submit the application form. Step 8: Download and save a copy of the submitted application for future reference. Candidates should carefully verify their personal, educational and other details before submitting the application. They should also check the official notification for the latest information on vacancies, eligibility, fees, age relaxation and other requirements. India Post GDS Official Portal Gramin Dak Sevak Final Notification 2026.pdf