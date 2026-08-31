The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has constituted a three-member committee to investigate the internal power supply failure that disrupted the NEET PG 2026 examination at the iON Digital Zone iDZ Sitapura centres in Jaipur, Rajasthan, sources said.

The three-member panel will be headed by Gayatri Rathore, Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Rajasthan. The committee also includes a Joint Secretary-level officer from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and a senior engineering official from the Central Electricity Authority.

The committee will examine the circumstances that led to the power disruption and ascertain the reasons behind the failure. It will also submit its report within the stipulated timeframe, according to sources.

The panel has been tasked with examining the power supply failure and determining the circumstances that resulted in the disruption during the examination.

NEET PG Exam Affected At Jaipur Centres

The NEET PG 2026 examination was scheduled for 2,73,096 candidates across 1,111 examination centres in 339 cities, covering all 36 states and Union Territories.

However, the examination could not be completed at the affected Sitapura centres because of internal power supply issues. The disruption affected candidates appearing at the two examination centres in Jaipur.

Re-Examination Scheduled For September 5

Following the incident, NBEMS announced a re-examination for 2,445 affected candidates from the two Sitapura centres. The re-examination will be conducted on September 5 at 3 pm in Jaipur.

NBEMS has said the re-examination is being held to ensure that the affected candidates receive a fair and equitable opportunity to appear for the examination.

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Panel To Ascertain Reasons For Disruption

The committee will investigate the circumstances surrounding the power failure and identify the reasons responsible for the disruption. Its findings are expected to provide clarity on the incident and the factors that led to the examination being interrupted.