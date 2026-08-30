The closure applies to schools from Classes 1 to 12 in Nainital, Bageshwar, Dehradun, Chamoli and Pauri Garhwal districts. The order also covers Anganwadi centres in the concerned districts. The decision has been announced following the weather department's warning of heavy rainfall.

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Uttarakhand School Holiday On August 31:

According to updates shared by the Uttarakhand DIPR, district authorities have declared a holiday for August 31 due to the heavy rainfall warning.

The holiday covers all schools from Classes 1 to 12 in the affected districts. Anganwadi centres have also been included in the closure orders in the concerned districts.

The decision has been taken to ensure the safety of students, teachers, staff and young children during potentially difficult weather conditions.

Schools Closed In Five Districts:

The one-day closure will be applicable in Nainital, Bageshwar, Dehradun, Chamoli and Pauri Garhwal.

Nainital School Holiday August 31

Schools from Classes 1 to 12 and all Anganwadi centres in Nainital district will remain closed on August 31 due to the heavy rainfall warning issued by the Meteorological Department. The holiday has been declared as a precautionary measure.