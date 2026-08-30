- By Sarju Saran Tiwari
- Sun, 30 Aug 2026 10:14 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
- Five Uttarakhand districts declare a school holiday on August 31.
- Closure for Classes 1-12 and Anganwadi centres.
- Heavy rainfall warning prompts safety measures for students.
Uttarakhand School Holiday Tomorrow: Schools across five Uttarakhand districts will remain closed on August 31 in view of the heavy rainfall warning issued by the Meteorological Department. Authorities have announced a one-day holiday for students as a precautionary measure amid the adverse weather conditions.
The closure applies to schools from Classes 1 to 12 in Nainital, Bageshwar, Dehradun, Chamoli and Pauri Garhwal districts. The order also covers Anganwadi centres in the concerned districts. The decision has been announced following the weather department's warning of heavy rainfall.
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Uttarakhand School Holiday On August 31:
According to updates shared by the Uttarakhand DIPR, district authorities have declared a holiday for August 31 due to the heavy rainfall warning.
The holiday covers all schools from Classes 1 to 12 in the affected districts. Anganwadi centres have also been included in the closure orders in the concerned districts.
The decision has been taken to ensure the safety of students, teachers, staff and young children during potentially difficult weather conditions.
Schools Closed In Five Districts:
The one-day closure will be applicable in Nainital, Bageshwar, Dehradun, Chamoli and Pauri Garhwal.
Nainital School Holiday August 31
Schools from Classes 1 to 12 and all Anganwadi centres in Nainital district will remain closed on August 31 due to the heavy rainfall warning issued by the Meteorological Department. The holiday has been declared as a precautionary measure.
Bageshwar School Holiday August 31
All schools from Classes 1 to 12, along with Anganwadi centres, in Bageshwar district will observe a holiday on August 31. The decision follows the heavy rainfall warning issued by the Meteorological Department.
Dehradun School Holiday August 31
Schools from Classes 1 to 12 and Anganwadi centres across Dehradun district will remain closed on August 31 amid the heavy rainfall warning. Authorities announced the one-day holiday to ensure the safety of students and staff.
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Chamoli School Holiday August 31
All schools from Classes 1 to 12 in Chamoli district, along with Anganwadi centres, will remain closed on August 31. The district administration announced the holiday following the heavy rainfall warning from the Meteorological Department.
Pauri Garhwal School Holiday August 31
Schools from Classes 1 to 12 and all Anganwadi centres in Pauri Garhwal district will remain closed on August 31. The holiday has been announced in view of the heavy rainfall warning issued by authorities.
IMD Rain Alert Prompts Precautionary Measures
Heavy rainfall can create risks including waterlogging, slippery roads, reduced visibility and disruption to local transportation, particularly in hilly areas of Uttarakhand.
The closure of educational institutions is therefore intended as a precautionary measure to reduce the need for students and school staff to travel during potentially hazardous weather.
Students should avoid unnecessary travel and remain updated about any further announcements from their respective district administrations and schools.
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Advice For Parents And Students
Parents should ensure children do not travel to school on August 31 and should monitor official district administration updates for further changes. Students should use the holiday to remain safe indoors and continue studies through accessible resources where possible.