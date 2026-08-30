Dehradun School Holiday On Monday: The District Magistrate/District Disaster Management Authority, Dehradun, has announced the closure of all schools from Classes 1 to 12 and Anganwadi centres across the district on August 31, 2026. The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure amid ongoing rainfall and an Orange alert issued for Dehradun.

According to Letter No. 327/DDMA/2026-27 dated August 30, the administration cited the updated weather forecast and nowcast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Dehradun, and alerts available through NDMA’s Sachet National Disaster Alert Portal. The forecast indicates the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall, lightning and intense to extremely intense spells of rain at some locations.

Dehradun Schools Closed On August 31 As per the official order, all government, non-government and private schools running Classes 1 to 12 in Dehradun district will remain closed on August 31. The closure also applies to all Anganwadi centres operating in the district.

The administration has taken the decision under disaster mitigation measures, considering the possibility of untoward incidents due to adverse weather conditions. Authorities have directed concerned officials to ensure that the order is implemented across all institutions covered under the notification.

Orange Alert Issued Amid Heavy Rain Forecast The administration said rainfall is currently occurring in different parts of the district, while the latest weather forecast indicates the possibility of further intense rainfall during the next 24 hours. An Orange alert has been issued in view of the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall, lightning and very intense to extremely intense spells of rainfall at some places in Dehradun. The administration has therefore prioritised the safety of students, children and staff.

Officials Directed To Ensure Compliance The Chief Education Officer, Dehradun, and the District Programme Officer, Dehradun, have been directed to ensure compliance with the closure order in all educational institutions and Anganwadi centres covered by the notification. Copies of the order have also been sent to senior district officials, including the Senior Superintendent of Police, City Magistrate, Sub-Divisional Magistrates, District Information Officer and District Disaster Management Officer, for information and necessary compliance. The order was issued by the District Magistrate/Chairman, District Disaster Management Authority, Dehradun, on August 30, 2026. The notification carries Letter No. 327/DDMA/2026-27. ALSO READ: Today’s School Assembly News Headline (August 31): Check Top National, International, And Sports News Here Advice To Parents Parents are advised to avoid sending children to school or Anganwadi centres on August 31, as these institutions will remain closed under the district administration's order. They should monitor official district administration and weather updates for any further announcements.

During heavy rainfall, parents should avoid unnecessary travel with children, particularly through waterlogged roads, streams and other vulnerable areas. They should also follow weather warnings and local administration advisories and contact emergency authorities if required. ALSO READ: Uttarakhand School Holiday Tomorrow: All Schools To Remain Closed In THESE 5 Districts On August 31 Amid Heavy Rain Alert