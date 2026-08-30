Chamoli Schools Closed On Monday: The Chamoli district administration has announced a one-day holiday on August 31, 2026, for all government, non-government, and private schools conducting Classes 1 to 12. The order also covers all Anganwadi centres operating across the district.

The decision has been taken considering the safety of students and children following the weather forecast issued by the Meteorological Centre, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Dehradun. The administration has directed education and child development officials to ensure strict compliance with the closure order.

The forecast also mentions the possibility of lightning accompanied by thunder and intense to very intense spells of rainfall at some locations. Similar weather conditions have been forecast in several other districts of Uttarakhand. Holiday Ordered For Classes 1 To 12 In view of the adverse weather forecast, the District Magistrate/Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, Chamoli, has ordered the closure of all government, non-government and private schools from Classes 1 to 12 on August 31.

All Anganwadi centres in the district will also remain closed on the same day. The administration has stated that the decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students and children. Officials Directed To Implement Order The Chief Education Officer, Chamoli, has been directed to ensure implementation of the holiday order in all schools covered by the notification. The District Programme Officer (Child Development), Chamoli, has been instructed to ensure compliance at all Anganwadi centres.

The order was issued from the Office of the District Magistrate/District Disaster Management Authority, Chamoli, under letter number 318/Thirteen/AP Pvt./2026-2027, dated August 30, 2026, from Gopeshwar. The order has also been forwarded to the Superintendent of Police, Chamoli; Deputy District Magistrates of Chamoli, Karnaprayag, Joshimath, Pokhari, Tharali and Gairsain; all Block Education Officers; District Information Officer and District Disaster Management Officer for necessary action. ALSO READ: Dehradun School Holiday Tomorrow: Classes 1 To 12 Schools, Anganwadi Centres To Remain Closed On Aug 31 Amid Heavy Rain Alert Advice To Parents Parents are advised not to send children to school or Anganwadi centres on August 31, as the institutions covered by the order will remain closed. They should continue monitoring official administration and IMD weather updates for further announcements.

During heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, parents should avoid unnecessary travel with children and keep them away from flooded roads, streams, unstable slopes and other potentially dangerous areas. Students should resume classes only according to the next official announcement from the district administration or their respective schools.