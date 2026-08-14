Uttarakhand Weather: As relentless rainfall continues to ravage parts of Uttarakhand, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Dehradun, Bageshwar and Nainital on Friday. Light to moderate rainfall is expected to occur in most places in the districts of Uttarakhand. According to the IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to occur in isolated places in the Dehradun, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar and Nainital districts of Uttarakhand.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and heavy downpours are likely to occur in isolated places in the Dehradun, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar and Nainital districts of Uttarakhand. A similar pattern is likely to be expected to take place at isolated places in the remaining districts of Uttarakhand. A deluge is likely to occur at isolated places in HRI, Haridwar,

ALSO READ: Uttarakhand Weather: Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Expected Till August 17, Orange Alert Issued In 4 Districts | Forecast Tehri, Pauri, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar districts of Uttarakhand. Yellow Alert Issued For Several Districts The State Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for several districts amid the heavy rainfall in the hilly state. These districts include Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Tehri, Haridwar, Pauri, Champawat, and Udham Singh Nagar, respectively.

Advisory Issued For Affected Districts The IMD has issued an advisory for the people of the abovementioned districts for the next four days. The weather Department said that people residing in vulnerable areas prone to landslides are to remain alert. Pilgrims/tourists travelling to Chardham or other locations to remain alert and travel only if necessary, the IMD said. During heavy downpour, residents are advised to keep a watch on steep slopes while travelling. People residing near major rivers and their tributaries, rivulets/streams and low-lying areas and flood plains are advised to remain alert, the IMD issued advisory.

ALSO READ: Dehradun Weather: Heavy Rains Trigger Waterlogging, Houses Collapse; 4 Roads Affected | Forecast Dam management and hydroelectric power plants management are advised to take necessary precautionary measures. Mountaineering expeditions may be halted, and the expedition members are advised to move to safer places. Commuters or people travelling with vehicles need to be alert and travel only if necessary. The weather station cautioned the residents to stay indoors during heavy rainfall. Do not try to cross an active landslide area, the MeT department said. Schools in affected areas have been declared closed for safety reasons.