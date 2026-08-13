The Meteorological Department has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand between August 14 and 17, prompting the State Emergency Operations Centre to direct all districts to remain prepared and take necessary precautions.

Secretary Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Vinod Kumar Suman has issued a directive to District Magistrates and concerned departments to remain in a state of high alert and also immediately follow up in case of emergency.

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Heavy rainfall is predicted at isolated places in Champawat, Tehri, Pauri, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar on August 14. Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued for Dehradun, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar and Nainital, according to the weather department.

In Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Uttarkashi, Nainital, Champawat and Bageshwar, heavy rain is likely on August 15.

An orange alert has also been issued for August 16 in Champawat, Bageshwar and Nainital, with heavy to very heavy rains expected at isolated places. Heavy rainfall is also predicted in Dehradun, Tehri, Haridwar, Chamoli, Udham Singh Nagar, Almora and Pithoragarh, among several other districts.